UDFA Christmas $3m Futsal Championship kicks off tonight with six matches at Retrieve Hard Court

Dec 15, 2024

Linden Branch Manager of Banks DIH Mr. Shawn Grant third from right hands over undisclosed cheque to UDFA Organising Secretary James Trotman third from left in the presence of other UDFA and Banks DIH Linden branch employees last Wednesday at the Linden Branch Office.

Kaieteur Sports – The annual Upper Demerara Football Association’s Christmas club futsal championship will get cracking this evening (Sunday) with reigning champions Milerock among fourteen clubs contesting for the $1M winners cash incentive and champions trophy, as six matches are slated for day one starting at 7.00pm with the first match between Winners Connection and Coomacka at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

Total cash monies and other prizes amounting to $3M will be at stake in this year’s championship which concludes on January 1, New Year’s night at the tournament venue.

Last year’s top four teams Milerock, Capital FC, Winners Connection and Botafago were drawn separately into four groups involving the fourteen clubs, and will be playing a round robin format before the two top teams move through to the quarterfinals.
In Group A are Silver Shattas, Botafago, Amelia’s Ward and Net Rockers with Group B comprising Fearless, Topp XX and Capital FC, as Group C has Milerock, Blueberry Hill United, Eagles United and Hi Stars while Group D is made up of Rockstone, Winners Connection and Coomacka Mines United.

However, before that opening game all fourteen clubs will participate in the official march past of the clubs contesting the championship and the Linden Drum Corps will lead the procession after which remarks will be given by the UDFA President Wainwright Bethune in the presence of other UDFA officials, regional officials and representatives  of the sponsors

After the opening game at 7.00pm between Winners Connection and Coomacka the other matches are Blueberry Hill United against Milerock, Eagles United will take on Hi Stars, Amelia’s Ward challenge Net Rockers, Silver Shattas clash with Botafago and the final game features Topp XX FC and Capital FC.

The major sponsors are for this year’s championship are beverage giants Banks DIH through their Guinness, Banks Beer, GT Beer, Rainforest Water, RYDA Wine and Jai Signs.

Other sponsors are Bella’s Lumber Yard, Jermaine and Son Supermarkets, Foreign Links, Semple and Sons Hardware and Jagmohan Contracting Company.

Six more matches are carded for tomorrow (Monday) at the Retrieve Hard Court starting at 7.00pm.

