Teams ready to rumble in the KFC Int’l Goodwill Series

Latest update December 15th, 2024 12:52 AM
Dec 15, 2024
Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation has set the stage for the highly anticipated fifth Annual KFC International Goodwill Football Series, which kicks off today. The eight-day Series promises exciting action featuring some of the region’s best secondary school football teams.
This year, eight teams, including four from three CARICOM territories, will compete for supremacy in this premier event. Yesterday, Petra Directors Troy Mendonca and Marlan Cole led final preparations, distributing uniforms and practice balls to participating teams at the title sponsor’s KFC Vlissengen branch.
Charmaine Farnum, KFC’s Marketing Assistant, was present at the handover ceremony, alongside players, coaches, and technical staff, to welcome the teams to this year-end tournament.
KFC continues to champion youth sports development, offering young players a platform to showcase their talents in a competitive and exciting environment. Speaking at the event, Farnum emphasised the brand’s dedication: “KFC is privileged to once again bring this exciting football tournament to fans. As we celebrate the tournament’s fifth year, we are proud to sponsor this amazing event that highlights the incredible talents of young athletes across the region.”
Farnum noted that this year’s edition promises to be the biggest yet, featuring strong teams from across the Caribbean. She highlighted the tournament’s emphasis on skill development, teamwork, respect, and camaraderie, all while providing participants with invaluable experiences.
Meanwhile, four thrilling matches are scheduled for today’s opener, with action taking place at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground and Queen’s College (QC) Ground. First up is a curtain-raiser between defending champions Clarendon College (Jamaica) and Annai Secondary (Region Nine) at QC Ground. In match two, Speyside High School (Trinidad & Tobago) will tackle Dolphin Secondary, also at QC Ground.
Moving across at MoE ground, RBL U18 League champions Chase’s Academic Foundation will go head-to-head with Suriname’s Henry Hassankhan Community College in match #3, while DC Caesar Fox Secondary (Region Seven) will go up against Trinidad’s Southern and Intercol champions St. Benedict’s College in the final match of the day.
The tournament has been made possible through the support of KFC, Sterling Products, Tiger Rentals, Lucozade, Royal International Hotel, SkyTec Enterprise, and MVP Sports. It is officially sanctioned by the Ministry of Education and endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.
With eight days of exhilarating football ahead, the KFC International Goodwill Football Series promises to deliver unforgettable moments for players, fans, and all stakeholders.
