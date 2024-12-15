Pork-knocker fatally chopped during drunken row

Kaieteur News – A pork-knocker was fatally chopped during a drunken row with his drinking partner on Friday at Nassano Backdam in the North West District, Region One.

Dead is Jabez Jaazuel Williams, called ‘Beggie’, a 22-year-old of Wauna Village, Mabaruma, North West District.

Police investigations revealed that Caldale Conyers, who is also a pork-knocker from Pomona Housing Scheme, is the perpetrator. Reports are that at around 12:30 hours, a team of police officers, acting on information received, went to Nassano Backdam, to contact Conyers.

He was at a camp owned by Pernell Hudson called “Meldrick”. The ranks informed the man of the allegations levelled against him and he admitted to committing the act.

He told police: “Sir, the whole day Thursday, me and Jabez were drinking high wine and Turbo at the work ground. At about 17:00 hrs, we finished work and went to Delroy’s dredge camp, where we drank Banks beers.”

Williams became intoxicated and headed back to camp leaving Conyers at Delroy’s dredge where he continued consuming beers. Conyers recalled that he left for camp around 21:00hrs and upon his arrival he discovered his clothes scattered inside and outside of the camp and Williams naked.

“I immediately confronted Williams and asked who placed my clothes and belongings there. An argument broke out between us. Williams then grabbed a piece of round wood and dealt me three lashes to my forehead and shoulder. I then armed myself with a cutlass and dealt Williams two chops – one to his right-side neck and another to his left hand -causing wounds and bleeding,” he said.

The injured Williams was rushed to the Pakera Hospital in the North West District; however, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At around 14:00h, police detectives, along with the suspect, visited the crime scene. Police said that the scene is an outdoor public-view area near a camp constructed with several wooden supports, located on the northern side of Nassano Backdam (Main Access Trail). The camp is roofed with white tarpaulin and surrounded by dense bushes.

Photographs were taken and the evidence, including a piece of wood and a cutlass with visible brown stains suspected be blood, was collected. The items were photographed, removed and lodged as evidence.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Port Kaituma Police Station, North West District.