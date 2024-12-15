Let the asylum seekers go: a first step for Venezuela to rebuild relations in the Americas

By Sir Ronald Sanders

Kaieteur News – The government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela has steadfast support from many friends in the Caribbean and other parts of the world, despite numerous allegations of violations of international law, aggressive acts toward its neighbour Guyana, and intolerance of political dissent.

Yet, these actions have driven millions of Venezuelans to flee their homeland, making them the second-largest group of refugees globally. Thus, the Venezuelan government has also created hostility from many of its closest neighbours in Notrth, South and Central America.

This tension came to a head on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at a Special Meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), which I presided over as Dean of the Ambassadorial Corps.

During this meeting, fourteen member states of the OAS, led by Argentina, read a statement into the record expressing profound concerns about the situation in Venezuela. The concerns related to six members of the opposition who sought asylum in the Argentine Ambassador’s official residence following the disputed presidential election of July 28, 2024. Nicolás Maduro was declared the victor amid claims of electoral rigging by international observers and numerous Western governments.

The Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werhein accused Venezuela of harassing the six opposition members—Omar González, Pedro Urruchurtu Noselli, Magalli Meda, Claudia Macero, Humberto Villalobos, and Fernando Martínez Mottola. They are allies of opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was barred from running in the July 2024 election.

Werhein detailed acts of “physical exhaustion” and “psychological terror” inflicted on the asylees, including water cuts, electricity interruptions, restrictions on food deliveries, and constant surveillance of the Argentine diplomatic compound in Caracas in which they have sought and been granted asylum in accordance with international law.

The statement was not supported by 11 CARICOM countries and 7 Latin American states which have maintained cordial ties with Maduro’s government. Paradoxically, these countries have a strong tradition of democracy, the rule of law, and free and fair elections in their own countries. These nations are also bastions of political and human rights, accepting free speech and dissent while rejecting the repression of political opponents.

Their good relations with the Maduro government stem in part from gratitude for the assistance Venezuela provided after the global recession of 2007-2009, particularly through the PetroCaribe initiative which eased the burden of high oil prices.

However, such gratitude can be eroded by overt infractions of democracy and international law by the Venezuelan government.

For the 11 Caribbean nations to maintain credibility as advocates for democracy and justice, particularly when seeking economic and climate justice on the global stage, they cannot ignore breaches of these principles by any country, including Venezuela.

Therefore, if Maduro’s government wants to retain and strengthen the support of its Caribbean friends, it must demonstrate readiness to uphold democracy and honour the international conventions to which it is a signatory.

The Venezuelan government knows better than anyone else that it has already lost the trust of many of its traditional friends in South and Central America, and that the countries of North America are already intent on isolating it.

One of the conventions to which it should show respect and adherence is the “Convention on Diplomatic Asylum,” concluded in Caracas in 1954 with Venezuela as an original signatory. Article 1 of this Convention states: “Asylum granted in legations, war vessels, and military camps or aircraft, to persons being sought for political reasons or for political offenses shall be respected by the territorial State in accordance with the provisions of this Convention.”

Yet, the Maduro government is accused by 14 neighbouring states in The Americas of violating this principle. It lies at the crux of the present tension between Venezuela and Argentina.

At the OAS meeting, Brazil’s Ambassador to the OAS, Benoni Belli explained the situation. He told the Meeting that since August 2024, the Argentine diplomatic premises have been under Brazil’s custody at Argentina’s request and with Venezuela’s consent, in keeping with adherence to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which mandates the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of mission properties, even in cases of severed relations.

However, on September 6, Venezuela revoked Brazil’s authorization, accusing the asylees of having conspired to commit terrorist acts—claims unsupported by any publicly presented evidence. The Ambassador emphasized that, to date, no alternate custodian has been appointed by Argentina or accepted by Venezuela, leaving Brazil to continue its custodianship.

This impasse further deepens the international community’s concerns over Venezuela’s commitment to the Vienna Convention and the Convention on Diplomatic Asylum.

For Venezuela, this situation presents both a challenge and an opportunity. While its actions may be dictated by domestic political considerations, adherence to international law offers a path to rebuilding trust among its neighbours in the Americas.

By upholding the inviolability of Argentina’s diplomatic premises and granting safe passage for the asylees, Venezuela can demonstrate a renewed commitment to the principles of diplomacy and international cooperation. This could ease regional tensions and open doors to economic and political cooperation, ultimately benefiting the Venezuelan people.

This issue transcends domestic political considerations; it is a test of Venezuela’s willingness to respect established norms and conventions that underpin global order. The international community has made its sentiments clear that compliance with these norms is a legal obligation.

However, for Venezuela, compliance could also be an important step toward mending strained relations in the region.

That is why the Maduro government should carefully consider the repercussions of its actions. Neighbouring states value democracy and justice too deeply to ignore transgressions.

Venezuela’s actions will determine whether it continues down a path of isolation or begins to restore its place of respect among its regional and global peers. The path forward is clear: uphold international law, honour commitments to diplomatic conventions, and respect human rights—values championed, particularly, by Caribbean countries.

Taking these steps will ensure the safe passage of the asylees under international law. It will also send a powerful signal that Venezuela is ready to reengage with the international community in good faith.

(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. The views expressed are entirely his own. Responses and previous commentaries:www.sirronaldsanders.com)