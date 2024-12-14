Latest update December 14th, 2024 1:54 AM

Mother and daughter die in West Minster, WBD fire

Dec 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News-A 75-year-old mother and her 44-year-old daughter died in a fire at Lot 3834 Plantation West Minster, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Friday.

Dead is Felis Smith and her daughter Ventina Smith.

According to Police, the fire occurred at about 05:00h while both Felis and Ventina were asleep.

The aftermath of the fire that claimed the lives of 75-year-old Felis Smith and 44-year-old Ventina Smith (GPF)

Felis’ 21-year-old daughter Chandine Sookraj told police that she also lived with her mother, sister, 34-year-old brother Vidnauth Sookraj and her four-year-old daughter Veleta Sookraj.

Sookraj told investigators that her mother who was bedridden and her sister occupied the last bedroom in the north-eastern corner of the house while her brother usually sleeps in the living room. She and her young daughter would occupy the remaining bedroom.

“At about 21:30 hrs last night, Chandine said she retired to bed with her daughter, leaving everything intact,” Police said in a press release. The 21-year-old woman reported that she was awaken by heat coming from the bedroom occupied by her mother and sister. Upon investigation, she saw that part of the bedroom was engulfed in flames.

The young mother said she got hold of her daughter and ran to the yard through the southern main door where she alerted neighbours who went to her assistance and also contacted the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

Firefighters from the La Grange Fire Station #114 as well as the Eccles Fire Service #18 responded to the fire under the command of leading fireman Cameron. Despite the efforts of the Fire Service the structure was completely destroyed.

Representatives of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and GFS processed the scene where it was observed that two bodies which were burnt beyond recognition and suspected to be that of the mother and daughter were seen lying motionless, facing upwards, in the north-eastern corner of the house.

The scene was documented and the charred remains of the two persons were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead by a doctor.

The bodies are at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

