(Criteria must be developed to choose presidential candidate for coalition-Norton)

Latest update December 14th, 2024 1:49 AM
Dec 14, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- Criteria must be established to choose the right person to be selected as presidential candidate for a coalition of opposition parties, Leader of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNCR) said on Friday.
Norton told reporters that the intellect of the person who will lead the coalition must be examined thoroughly, if that person is to compete as head of the combined opposition at the 2025 General and Regional Elections.
“This cannot be some arbitrary thing, in which somebody flies from the sky and decide that they will be president. One of the things for me, a leader of a political party has to be able to do, is to withstand pressure… not resign as soon as some pressure come to you, and while I wouldn’t attack anyone, when it comes to dealing with a presidential candidate, we will have to identity the criteria and see who fits the criteria, and I am prepared to be involved in that process,” Norton said.
The PNCR leader explained that he is guided by the PNCR and that party has made it clear that he should be the presidential candidate. However, if there is a chance that another person is being considered, then as party leader he would be the one to make the decision.
“I would say this to you, I would do everything to ensure that we get rid of the PPP. And that guarantee I give to you. We must weaken this government. We must do everything [and] if it demands coalition to change this government, we will do that, because the worse thing for the people of Guyana, at this stage, is the Irfaan Ali Government,” Norton told reporters.
On December 12, this publication reported that the PNCR and the WPA agreed to work towards forming a coalition to contest next year’s general and regional elections, the parties said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
The parties met on Wednesday in the first of a series of planned meetings. According to the statement, in a frank discussion, the two parties exchanged views on the current political situation, including the need to ensure that the coming elections are conducted in a manner that enjoys the confidence of all parties. Towards this end, it was agreed that the work started by the Joint Opposition Parties (PNCR and WPA) should be expanded and intensified.
According to the release, the parties also engaged in a discussion of the strengths and weaknesses of the APNU+AFC Coalition both in and out of office and committed themselves to correcting the flaws identified. Some of the issues discussed include the role of small parties in coalition decision-making, the need for a joint, integrated platform, mechanisms to mitigate conflicts within the coalition and for the constituent parties to act in unison even as they retain their independence. The possibility of the WPA returning to the APNU was also discussed. In the end, it was agreed that despite mistakes, coalition politics remains a best option for the country.
Meanwhile, the AFC met with the Equality and Justice Party as part of its ongoing “Listening and Groundings” sessions with representatives of political parties and key stakeholders.
The AFC Leader Nigel Hughes met with Leader of the Equality and Justice Party Jaipaul Sharma and discussed matters of mutual interest including economic issues and shared concerns on the heavy burden the current high cost of living is placing on the citizens of Guyana. Other social challenges facing the nation were also raised and of deep concern.
Chairman of the AFC David Patterson, General Secretary Raphael Trotman and executive member Ms. Dianna Rajkumar also attended the meeting.
(Criteria must be developed to choose presidential candidate for coalition-Norton)
Dec 13, 2024SportsMax – On the back of a magnificent debut century by Amir Jangoo, the West Indies completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh with a four-wicket triumph in the third game at Warner...
Dec 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- If the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) government had a motto since 2020, it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The election of a new Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]