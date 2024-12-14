Charrandass provides support for Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers project

Kaieteur Sports- Former Member of Parliament, Charrandass Persaud, has donated five cricket bats and twelve red balls to this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA.

Persaud is an attorney at law by profession, a Berbician by birth and a Canadian citizen as well. We are very thankful for this timely contribution as we aim to keep young people off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, one set of stumps and bails, two trophies, twenty seven pairs of cricket shoes, thirty three pairs of batting pads, thirty five cricket bats, one floppy hat, thirty two pairs of batting gloves, twenty five thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber glass bat, thirteen boxes of white cricket balls, three boxes of red balls and twenty eight footballs. In addition to the above, gear worth more than $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicketkeeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase gear requested and not available at the time.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

The success of this initiative would never have been possible without the support of the following: Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo of Cricket Zone, USA, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies, Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Davo Naraine of UK, Dr Cecil Beharry, Raj Mathura, Raj Bharrat, Latch Mohabir and family, Suresh Dhanai, Vishal Nagamootoo, Moses Nagamootoo Jnr, Regal Sports Store, Omkar Singh, Parmanand Dhaniram, Reshma Mathura, Booman Singh, Krishna Rengensamy, Ishwar Singh, Ricky Deonarain of 4R Bearings, Terry Mathura of TDMJ Inc., Kennard Verapen and NY Pioneer CC, Anita and Derek Kallicharran, Subhas Powan Persaud of DX Sports, Ramjit Singh, Vishnu Dudnauth, Johnno Persaud, Bob Harrischan, Kumar Dindial, Shazam Hussain, Ravi Lutchman of JIS&L NY, Muhammad Afzal of Cyber Trading, Georgetown, Kaieteur Cricket Club of Kitchener, Canada, Randolph Soobrian and Charrandass Persaud. The role of the media cannot be underestimated and we thank you for your continued support from the inception. Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on +1-718-664-0896.

