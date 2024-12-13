(VMFA concludes year with memorable Football Festival)

Latest update December 13th, 2024 1:00 AM
Dec 13, 2024 Sports
We strive to create an environment where success is defined not solely by winning, but by personal growth and teamwork – says Mills
Kaieteur Sports- As the Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) wrapped up its calendar year of activities, founder and coach Vurlon Mills celebrated another successful end-of-year Football Festival, showcasing the Academy’s 2024 achievements.
Last weekend, aspiring young talents from across various sections of the country converged for a day of spirited competition across five age groups, including; Under-6, U8, U10, U12, and U14. The event’s lively atmosphere was amplified by the presence of enthusiastic families, who turned out in droves to support and celebrate the VMFA community.
The day’s action culminated in thrilling matches that crowned champions in each category. The VMFA Giants emerged victorious in the highly anticipated U14 division, with the VMFA Hawks and Fruta Conquerors Football Club securing second and third place, respectively. In the U12 category, the VMFA Legends claimed the top spot, followed by Linden’s Dainty Academy and St. Gabriel’s Primary. Meanwhile, the VMFA Toucans triumphed in the U10 competition, with Rockets and Kellogg’s finishing as runners-up.
Reflecting on the success of the event, former Golden Jaguar and founder of the VMFA, Mills shared his vision for the Academy’s activities. “We planned this day so the kids could come out, have fun, play a mini tournament, and enjoy themselves, and I think we achieved that today. Parents came out in full numbers. We had teams all the way from Linden participating in this final day of activity, and it was fantastic. I think everyone left satisfied,” he said.
While the event featured competitive play, the Academy’s emphasis on development and encouragement shone through. “There wasn’t a kid here today that didn’t receive a medal,” Mills highlighted. “The words from the coaches were encouraging because our aim at the Academy is continued development. Win or lose, our job is development. The coaches’ messages were rewarding, exciting, and encouraging for the kids.”
With its objectives met, the VMFA is now looking ahead to an even more competitive and successful 2025. “At Vurlon Mills Football Academy, success is defined not solely by winning but by personal growth and teamwork. Our focus on skill development creates an environment where young athletes can flourish, promoting a healthy and positive learning experience,” Mills added.
The festival’s success was made possible through the support of numerous sponsors, including KFC Guyana, Toucan Distributors, BK Distribution, Kellogg’s, ExxonMobil Guyana, SBM Offshore Guyana, SQ Apparel, MVP Sports, the Office of the President—National Unity, First Lady Arya Ali, St. Stanislaus College, De Sinco Limited Food & Beverage, The Siskin Group, and the Ministry of Education. Their collective efforts ensured that the event provided a memorable experience for all involved.
(VMFA concludes year with memorable Football Festival)
Dec 13, 2024SportsMax – On the back of a magnificent debut century by Amir Jangoo, the West Indies completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh with a four-wicket triumph in the third game at Warner...
Dec 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- There’s an old saying in Guyana: “You can’t put a little boy to do a big man’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The election of a new Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]