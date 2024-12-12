YBG’s Year-End Basketball extravaganza tips off today

Kaieteur Sports- The wait is over! After a packed year of events, the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) is set to bring the curtain down on the 2024 school and youth basketball season from today, through to December 15, with the opening matches of the Titan Bowl XIII and the Tertiary Knockout Basketball Tournament. Both tournaments will run simultaneously at the iconic National Gymnasium, starting daily at 3 PM.

This year’s Titan Bowl, now in its 13th edition, features under-18 boys’ and girls’ teams, while the Tertiary Knockout, in its third year, spotlights under-21 boys’ teams. These competitions not only celebrate the immense talent in youth basketball in the country but also mark YBG’s sixth and seventh tournaments of the year, complementing its developmental academies and summer programmes.

Opening Day schedule includes; Kwakwani Secondary facing off with Marian Academy in the curtain-raiser for the Titan Bowl Girl’s leg. After that, Queen’s College Girls will tackle Berbice High in the second match of the evening.

Meanwhile, in the Boy’s segment, St Roses High School will come up against New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary (NAMS) in the opener, St Stanislaus College will take on Marian Academy Boys in the second match, President’s College will also go head-to-head with School of the Nation (SON) in match #3, while in the final two Bishops High will take on Line Path and also Kwakwani Secondary tackling Mackenzie High.

Action continues tomorrow with more Titan Bowl and Tertiary matches, as teams vie for glory in this YBG year-end showdown.

Youth Basketball Guyana acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors: Francis-Lau Boyce Construction Co. Limited, ENET, John Fernandes, and the National Sports Commission, whose contributions have made this event a reality.

Be a part of the energy and excitement of these tournaments as the next generation of basketball stars takes the court.

(YBG’s Year-End Basketball extravaganza tips off today)