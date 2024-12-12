Windies Masters announce squad for Americas Cup

Kaieteur Sports- An impressive 15-member team was set to depart from various Caribbean and North American locations for Houston, Texas yesterday, Wednesday, as they prepare for the 2nd Americas Cup. The West Indies secured a runner-up position in the inaugural tournament in March 2022, following their victory in the Champions Trophy held in Canada in August 2021.

Below is the complete schedule for the upcoming tournament:

Schedule:

– Date: Wednesday, Dec 11th

Event: Teams arrive

– Date: Wednesday, Dec 11th

Time: 7:00pm-9:30pm

Event: Meet & Greet Dinner & Captains Meeting

Venue: Hampton Inn

– Date: Thursday, Dec 12th

Time: 9:00am

Event: West Indies vs USA ‘A’ & USA vs Canada

Venue: Prairie View #6 & Prairie View #5

– Date: Friday, Dec 13th

Time: 9:00am

Event: USA vs West Indies & Canada vs USA ‘A’

Venue: Prairie View #5 & Prairie View #6

– Date: Friday, Dec 13th

Time: 7:30pm

Event: Banquet Dinner

Venue: Hampton Inn

– Date: Saturday, Dec 14th

Time: 9:00am

Event: West Indies vs Canada

Venue: Moosa Stadium

– Date: Sunday, Dec 15th

Time: 9:00am

Event: USA vs USA ‘A’

Venue: Prairie View #5

The West Indies O50s team will once again be captained by Zamin Amin and will include the Dhaniram brothers, Sudesh and Sunil.

Zamin Amin, who began his cricketing career with the Guyana under-19s before moving to the United States, made his senior debut for the U.S. national team during the 1990 ICC Trophy in the Netherlands. Over the years, he has been a key player for the U.S., leading the team’s wicket-taking charts multiple times. Amin has also captained the West Indies Over-50s in various tournaments and achieved significant success, including a strong showing in the Americas Cup Tri Nation Tournament in August 2021 and a runner-up finish in the O50s Champions Trophy in March 2022.

Sudesh Dhaniram has a storied cricket history, representing Berbice U-19, Guyana, and the West Indies U19s. He made headlines in 1987 with two consecutive centuries against formidable opponents and has been a consistent contributor to the Over-50s team, helping secure victories in key tournaments over the years.

Sunil Dhaniram, the younger sibling of Sudesh, played alongside cricket legends like Shivnarine Chanderpaul in Guyana. After moving to Canada, he made significant contributions to their national team, participating in various ODI and T20I matches. His performance in the Over-50s tournaments has also been commendable, playing a pivotal role in the team’s successes.

The complete squad for the tournament includes: Zamin Amin, Ian Baldeo, Julian Boyce, Ryan De Nobrega, Sudesh Dhaniram, Sunil Dhaniram, Rajendra Dilraj, Kenny Girdharry, Krishna Harricharran, Mike Heeralall, Fareed Hosein, William Lashley, Rajendra Sadeo, Anthony Sahadeo, and Surendra Seeraj.

