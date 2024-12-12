Vergenoegen Secondary sweeps Region Three Basketball Jamboree

Kaieteur Sports-The Vergenoegen Secondary School secured a headline finish by clinching both the Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball titles at the recently concluded Region Three Schools Basketball Jamboree hosted by the D-Up Basketball Academy. The event marked the culmination of Region #3’s first-ever two-month Junior Basketball Training Camp and Basketball Championship, spearheaded by Chairman Anthony Kandar.

The initiative, described as a landmark for basketball development in the region, provided students with a structured and safe environment to learn and play the sport. Chairman Kandar, who also serves as a coach and referee, emphasised the mission of reviving basketball’s prominence in the local sports calendar.

“Over the past two months, the kids have been engaged weekly, learning the fundamentals of the game. Many players came with individual skill sets, which made our job easier at D-Up Academy. The program has been an overall success, and the best two teams have been crowned champions,” Kandar stated during his closing remarks.

The jamboree’s thrilling finale contested at the Tuschen Primary School court saw Vergenoegen Secondary’s Boys’ team defeat West Demerara Secondary 34-25, securing the Men’s championship title. In the Girls’ division, female counterparts (Vergenoegen) emerged victorious, narrowly overcoming the Stewartville/Zeeburg Combined Basketball team 9-5 to lift the championship trophy.

Individual accolades were also awarded during the event. Payton Richards was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Boys’ division while Alexandra Wickham’s outstanding performance earned her the MVP title in the Girls’ division.

Reflecting on the success of the camp and tournament, Kandar expressed optimism for the future of basketball in Region #3. “It has been a great two months of basketball. Hosting similar tournaments is part of our plan moving forward. It is very satisfying to see students excel both on and off the court. The growth of these young players is a clear indication that the sport is thriving in Region #3 and across the country,” he added.

The event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of corporate sponsors and local stakeholders. Key contributors included West Indies Friends that Care, Caribbean Auto Spares, Mike Singh Investment (Canada), Dave Persaud Investments, Region #3 Chairman Ayube, REDO Albert Chindu, Harry Gobin and Sons Construction, Sir Nandall, Sir Craig, Miss Deborah, Kamala Rameshwar, and the executives of D-Up Academy. Special thanks were extended to the Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand, and the Ministry’s Allied Arts Unit for their unwavering support.

(Vergenoegen Secondary sweeps Region Three Basketball Jamboree)