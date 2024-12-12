Timehri Hustlers dispatch Tiger Bay as Gold is Money thrash Region Seven Ballers

-Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Futsal C/ship continues today

Kaieteur Sports- Kitty Hustlers, Vryheid’s Lust, Timehri Warriors, Laing Avenue, and Gold is Money advanced to the next round of the inaugural Kashif and Shanghai/One Guyana National Futsal Championship on Tuesday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Kitty Hustlers secured a dramatic 6-3 comeback victory over Lodge. Darren Osborne was the star of the match, scoring five consecutive goals to overturn an early 3-0 deficit. Joshua Bentick added a solitary strike in the 26th minute to seal the win. For Lodge, Simeon Lovell netted a brace, while Christopher Whitter added a single goal.

In another high-scoring encounter, Vryheid’s Lust defeated Campbellville’s Trini Gunners 6-2. Sean Semple spearheaded the attack with a hat-trick, while Aaron Cosbert contributed a brace. Akeem Farley added one to round off the tally. Campbellville’s goals came from Owen Turnell and Christopher King, who scored one each.

Timehri Warriors edged out Tiger Bay 2-1 to secure their spot in the final 32. Goals from Shamar Samuels and Jafon Reynolds made the difference after a goalless opening play.

Laing Avenue later dispatched The Finishers with a 4-1 victory. Terrence Nero, Shamar Carrington, Isaiah Scott, and Orlando Wickette each found the back of the net to ensure their team’s progression.

After that, Gold is Money delivered a commanding performance, dismantling Region Seven Ballers 10-1 in a one-sided encounter. Andrew Murray stole the show with a stunning hat-trick, scoring twice in the second minute and adding another in the 29th. Randolph Wagner and Jamal Pedro each netted a brace, while Dexroy Adams, Shomar Koulen, and Bryan Wharton scored one goal apiece. The dominant display left Region Seven’s defence in shambles.

The tournament has received strong support from the Government of Guyana, alongside sponsors such as ANSA McAL Distribution (Lucozade, Heineken and Magnum brands), Forrester’s Concrete, Jai Signs and Designs, Hits and Jams TV, Maggie’s Snackette, Star Party Rental, Tiger Rentals, Bakewell, SuperBet, Dinar’s Trading Limited, Trophy Stall, and Colours Boutique.

(Timehri Hustlers dispatch Tiger Bay as Gold is Money thrash Region Seven Ballers)

(Timehri Hustlers dispatch Tiger Bay)