Team Guyana ready to take on Haiti and Cayman Islands FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup

Team Guyana ready to take on Haiti and Cayman Islands FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup

Kaieteur Sports- Team Guyana is set to begin their campaign at the 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup tournament today with back-to-back matches against Haiti and the Cayman Islands in Group A qualifiers.

The Guyanese team, featuring Nikkoloi Smith, Travis Belgrave, Harold Adams, and Dominic Vincente, will face Haiti at 3:00 PM, followed by a crucial encounter with the Cayman Islands at 5:00 PM.

The stakes are high for Guyana, as only the top team from Group A will advance to the main draw, where they will meet regional powerhouses Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The Guyanese players are aware of the task ahead and are determined to make their mark in FIBA Americas marquee 3×3 tournament.

Guyana’s participation in the prestigious event has been made possible by the Government of Guyana, in collaboration with the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

The team has also received significant support from VSH United (Guyana) Inc., who provided the entire squad with specialized footwear to enhance their performance on the court.

The FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup is an annual tournament featuring the best basketball talent from across the Americas, which started in 2021.

Played in a fast-paced half-court format, each game lasts just 10 minutes or until one team scores 21 points, creating intense matchups that test players’ skills, stamina, and strategy.

Guyana made its debut in the tournament in 2021 and has steadily improved over the years, showcasing promising performances despite facing some of the strongest teams in the region.

While they are yet to break through to the knockout stages, the team remains optimistic about their chances this year, having worked diligently on their chemistry and preparation.

Haiti and the Cayman Islands, Guyana’s Group A opponents, are both formidable sides.

Haiti boasts a physical, defensive style of play, while the Cayman Islands are known for their sharp shooting and disciplined team play.

Guyana will need to bring their A-game to outmaneuver these teams and secure the top spot in the group.

Team Coordinator Rawle Toney, emphasized the importance of maintaining focus throughout the qualifiers: “We need to take it one game at a time. Winning the group is the goal, but it starts with executing the fundamentals against Haiti and carrying that momentum into the Cayman Islands game.”

Should Guyana win their qualifiers, they will face even tougher competition in the main draw.

Hosts Puerto Rico, known for their dominance in 3×3 basketball, and the Dominican Republic, a rising force in the region, await in Group D.

The challenge is steep, but Guyana’s team is eager to prove they belong among the elite.

As the 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup tips off, all eyes will be on San Juan, where Team Guyana looks to make history and bring pride to their nation.

(Team Guyana ready to take on Haiti and Cayman Islands FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup)

(Team Guyana ready)