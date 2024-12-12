Latest update December 12th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sugar workers to get 10% pay hike this year

Dec 12, 2024 News

…as GAWU, GuySuCo sign multi-year wage pact

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) on Wednesday announced the signing of a three-year Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) with the Guyana Agricultural Workers Union, which guarantees workers’ pay increases mirroring what central government has given to public servants.

According to a GuySuCo press release, the agreement covers the years 2024, 2025, and 2026. This milestone marks the first multi-year agreement between GuySuCo and GAWU since the union’s recognition in 1976, the corporation said.

Sugar workers to get 10% pay hike this year

Officials of GuySuCo, GAWU and the Ministry of Labour following the signing of the agreement 

The agreement includes increases in wages, salaries, and fringe benefits for three key bargaining units: field, factory, and factory-type employees. It also extends to piece-rated and time-rated workers, field foremen/forewomen, and field superintendents.

According to the release, under the terms of the agreement, workers will benefit from annual increases of 10% in 2024, 8% in 2025, and 9% in 2026. Retroactive increases for 2024 will be disbursed in December 2024, with the new rates taking effect from January 2025.

Over the three-year period, these adjustments will amount to a cumulative increase of just over 29%, representing a $5 billion investment in the workforce. Both GuySuCo and GAWU express their satisfaction with this mutually beneficial agreement and extend their gratitude to the Government of Guyana for its facilitation and support in achieving this milestone.

(Sugar workers to get 10% pay hike this year)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Team Guyana ready to take on Haiti and Cayman Islands FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup

Team Guyana ready to take on Haiti and Cayman Islands FIBA 3×3...

Dec 12, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- Team Guyana is set to begin their campaign at the 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup tournament today with back-to-back matches against Haiti and the Cayman Islands in Group A qualifiers....
Read More
Timehri Hustlers dispatch Tiger Bay as Gold is Money thrash Region Seven Ballers

Timehri Hustlers dispatch Tiger Bay as Gold is...

Dec 12, 2024

Windies Masters announce squad for Americas Cup

Windies Masters announce squad for Americas Cup

Dec 12, 2024

Stormy Victory, Morning Colors stepping up for Simply Royal stables

Stormy Victory, Morning Colors stepping up for...

Dec 12, 2024

Region 7 Edition of CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited-GTTA/MoE National Schools Table Tennis Championships underway

Region 7 Edition of CNOOC Petroleum Guyana...

Dec 12, 2024

Vergenoegen Secondary sweeps Region Three Basketball Jamboree

Vergenoegen Secondary sweeps Region Three...

Dec 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Raises and Recognition

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- In the movie, Saturday Night Fever, Tony Manero‘s boss offers him a raise after he... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]