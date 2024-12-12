Latest update December 12th, 2024 1:00 AM
Dec 12, 2024 News
…as GAWU, GuySuCo sign multi-year wage pact
Kaieteur News- The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) on Wednesday announced the signing of a three-year Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) with the Guyana Agricultural Workers Union, which guarantees workers’ pay increases mirroring what central government has given to public servants.
According to a GuySuCo press release, the agreement covers the years 2024, 2025, and 2026. This milestone marks the first multi-year agreement between GuySuCo and GAWU since the union’s recognition in 1976, the corporation said.
The agreement includes increases in wages, salaries, and fringe benefits for three key bargaining units: field, factory, and factory-type employees. It also extends to piece-rated and time-rated workers, field foremen/forewomen, and field superintendents.
According to the release, under the terms of the agreement, workers will benefit from annual increases of 10% in 2024, 8% in 2025, and 9% in 2026. Retroactive increases for 2024 will be disbursed in December 2024, with the new rates taking effect from January 2025.
Over the three-year period, these adjustments will amount to a cumulative increase of just over 29%, representing a $5 billion investment in the workforce. Both GuySuCo and GAWU express their satisfaction with this mutually beneficial agreement and extend their gratitude to the Government of Guyana for its facilitation and support in achieving this milestone.
(Sugar workers to get 10% pay hike this year)
Dec 12, 2024Kaieteur Sports- Team Guyana is set to begin their campaign at the 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup tournament today with back-to-back matches against Haiti and the Cayman Islands in Group A qualifiers....
Dec 12, 2024
Dec 12, 2024
Dec 12, 2024
Dec 12, 2024
Dec 12, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- In the movie, Saturday Night Fever, Tony Manero‘s boss offers him a raise after he... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The election of a new Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]