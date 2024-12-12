Sugar workers to get 10% pay hike this year

…as GAWU, GuySuCo sign multi-year wage pact

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) on Wednesday announced the signing of a three-year Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) with the Guyana Agricultural Workers Union, which guarantees workers’ pay increases mirroring what central government has given to public servants.

According to a GuySuCo press release, the agreement covers the years 2024, 2025, and 2026. This milestone marks the first multi-year agreement between GuySuCo and GAWU since the union’s recognition in 1976, the corporation said.

The agreement includes increases in wages, salaries, and fringe benefits for three key bargaining units: field, factory, and factory-type employees. It also extends to piece-rated and time-rated workers, field foremen/forewomen, and field superintendents.

According to the release, under the terms of the agreement, workers will benefit from annual increases of 10% in 2024, 8% in 2025, and 9% in 2026. Retroactive increases for 2024 will be disbursed in December 2024, with the new rates taking effect from January 2025.

Over the three-year period, these adjustments will amount to a cumulative increase of just over 29%, representing a $5 billion investment in the workforce. Both GuySuCo and GAWU express their satisfaction with this mutually beneficial agreement and extend their gratitude to the Government of Guyana for its facilitation and support in achieving this milestone.

(Sugar workers to get 10% pay hike this year)