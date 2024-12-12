(  Region 7 Edition of CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited-GTTA/MoE National Schools Table Tennis Championships underway)

Latest update December 12th, 2024 1:00 AM
Kaieteur Sports– The height of table tennis activity engulfed the Bartica Community Centre when the Region 7 Edition of the CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited-Guyana Table Tennis Association-Ministry of Education National Schools Teams and Singles Table Tennis Championships got underway on Monday 9th December 2024.
The championships, which forms the catalyst for integrating the sport into the fabric of regional organization and coordination with a view of building capacity and developing talent, also sets as it objective being an incubator for talent development of the sport regionally and nationally, being part of the Ministry of Education priority programme, offering the athletes the opportunity to become regional national champions while learning a lifelong learned skilled among other benefits.
Following on the heels of the successful Region 3 edition the championships saw over thirty (30) student athletes table tennis players from Bartica Secondary, Three Mile Secondary,St John -Baptist Primary,St Anthony’s Primary,Two Miles Primary School and Potato Primary, graced the halls of Bartica Community centre auditorium to compete for regional and school honours.
ITTF certified coaches Candacy Mc Kenzie and Timothy Cornelius President of the Bartica Steering Committee provided great coordination to the championships, on hand also lending support were the teachers who came to supervise and support the students, and Mrs. Celeste La Rose Regional Education Officer Dept. of Education 7, also provided great support to making the championships a success.
CNOOC Mr. Ian Chung Senior Officer – Community Investment CNOOC and Huang Zhao Projects Manager at CNOOC were on hand to declare open the championships and wish the student athletes well.
Results of the Region 7 Edition:
Girls 13 Years and Under
Ulani Nurse St Anthony’s Primary emerged as the champion,
Victoria Innis St Anthony’s Primary second place
Cateleya Deeges St John -Baptist Primary joint third place
Ariel James St John -Baptist Primary third palace
Boys 13 Years and Under
Samany Harrison St John -Baptist Primary winner
Zellon Williams Two miles Primary second place from,
Tyries Sue-Kam-Ling St John -Baptist Primary joint third from
Damali Skilkie joint third form St Anthony’s Primary.
Girls 15 Years and Under
Rossanna Patterson (L) of Bartica Secondary emerged the Champion over her Bartica teammate and Samantha Garraway second place in Girls 15 years and under round robin finals.
Boys 15 Years and Under
Aiden Sheriff Three Mile Secondary emerge as the champion
Selwyn Johnson Bartica Secondary emerge as the runner-up
Simon Fiedtkou Bartica Secondary third place.
