Labour Ministry investigating fatal accident at Aramu Backdam

Dec 12, 2024

 

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Labour, through the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department has launched an investigation into the fatal accident that claimed the life of a 46-year-old miner on Saturday last, at Aramu Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The dead man has been identified as Oral Anthony Rouse. The Labour Ministry reported that he was employed by Alvin Higgins, a 49-year-old gold miner. Investigations revealed that Rouse was working alongside four other crew members on a four-inch land dredging operation.

A mining pit in Guyana’s interior

While working, around 09:00h, a miner jetting into the pit observed the land collapsing and shouted a warning for Rouse to escape. Unfortunately, he was unable to flee in time and was buried under the rush of soil. Further, efforts by co-workers to rescue Rouse began shortly after the collapse, with him being unearthed around 09:30h, the ministry said.

Subsequently, he was transported to the Bartica Hospital for emergency medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival. The body of Rouse has been moved to the Bartica Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Ray Hosannah, the Occupational Safety and Health Officer reportedly visited the site to conduct a preliminary investigation to identify the underlying causes of the accident and develop safety recommendations to prevent future incidents.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, extended his heartfelt sympathy to the grieving relatives, co-workers, and friends of the deceased. The statement added, “he also takes this opportunity to remind employers and workers of the importance and need for good safety and health practices in the workplace so that similar incidents/accidents that can result in the loss of lives of loved ones can be avoided.”

