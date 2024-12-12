Investigations into Crane seepage reveal no health, environmental risks to residents–EPA

Kaieteur News- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has wrapped up its investigations into the recent seepage of a substance from the ground at Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and has concluded that there are no environmental or health risks to residents.

A release issued on Wednesday, said the EPA having conducted both laboratory and field testing, concluded that there is neither health nor environmental risks evident in the substance which was collected. Kaieteur News first reported that Crane, West Coast Demerara residents were living in constant fear for their health since the appearance of a mysterious substance started appearing on the floor tiles in mid-October. The affected residents included, Basmatie Singh and her son of Nouvelle Flanders/Crane WCD and Nandani Singh and her family of Crane Housing Scheme, WCD.

The seepage resulted in strange odours, health-related concerns, and damaged floor tiles in some homes reported by residents in the area. And while initial tests from the seepage found sulfur dioxide, a harmful substance (SO2), which according to the American Lung Association is a gaseous air pollutant, composed of sulfur and oxygen; the EPA debunked the initial test results as inaccurate stating that their equipment had malfunctioned.

On Wednesday, the EPA said in the release that the investigations revealed that upon the substance collected from tiles is not hydrocarbon based, toxic gases and radiation beyond background levels are not present in the homes where the substance was discovered, collected and tested and surveys of the community and homes revealed that the damage to ground tiles is not widespread.

Further, it was noted that a few other households that reported seeing damaged tiles, including a temple in Crane, indicated that this seepage has been occurring several years now and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the release, Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram expressed appreciation to all Government ministries and departments, the University of Guyana (UG) and other local agencies which assisted with various aspects of the investigations.

“Our investigations, which were conducted between October 8 and November 19, 2024, involved a comprehensive scientific analysis, including laboratory testing of the substance collected from the tiles, air quality assessment, soil analysis, and surveys of the community, to determine the extent of the occurrence,” said Mr. Parsram.

Added to this, the EPA has also confirmed that there have been no additional reported instances of continued odors. According to the release, various teams from the EPA conducted several visits to the areas where the seepage of the substance was reported.

Expert advice provided to the EPA by other local agencies attributed the damages seen on the tiles to efflorescence. “Efflorescence is a natural occurrence, resulting from soluble salts in construction materials rising to the surface due to moisture,” the statement added.

In addition to its findings, the EPA noted that observations also revealed that structural anomalies, including the absence of the use of Damp Proof Membrane (moisture proofing) and substandard installation techniques, also contributed to the problem.

Parsram has since explained that, while the EPA’s role in this matter is now complete, he encouraged residents to reach out to the Agency, if necessary, as well as to take further action by engaging professional construction and engineering services for remediation. Residents are also free to pursue independent investigations, if so desired.

“We thank you for bringing this matter to our attention and remain committed to ensuring the well-being of all residents and the environment,” Mr. Parsram said.

(Investigations into Crane seepage reveal no health, environmental risks to residents–EPA)