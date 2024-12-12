Guyanese businessman gunned down in T&T

Latest update December 12th, 2024 1:00 AM
Kaieteur News- A 45-year-old Guyanese father and business owner was gunned down at his workplace on Queen Street, Arima, Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night.
According to preliminary reports, Deon Marshall, a Guyanese national residing in Mt. Pleasant, Arima, was at his stall, the Mix Master Punch Bar, a popular spot known for drinks, hotdogs, burgers, and icecream when he was approached by a gunman who opened fire on him. The incident occurred sometime around 8 pm.
Affectionately called the “Punch Man,” Marshall was a well-known figure in the Arima community, admired for his entrepreneurial spirit and his friendly demeanour. A motive is yet to be established for his killing. Police are continuing their investigations.
