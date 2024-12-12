Drop in global trade in wood and paper products—FAO report

Kaieteur News- Global trade in wood and paper products dropped steeply from record levels in 2021 and 2022, with the paper trade continuing to decline under pressure from digital media, according to the latest data released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The Global forest products facts and figures 2023 report says the worldwide wood and paper products trade saw a significant drop of 12 percent: exports decreased by US$64 billion to US$482 billion in 2023.

This level was still above the highest international trade value ever seen before 2021. But significantly, the fact that trade value declined faster than traded quantities for most of the products indicates a drop in forest product prices in 2023 amid a general slowdown in economic growth. Global production of paper and paperboard contracted by 3 percent, owing to a continuous replacement of printed media with digital products.

“What we have seen happening is a combination of factors, with production and trade declining due to global supply chain disruption, slowing consumer demand and trade restrictions, together with a longer-term decline for example in global paper production and trade along with the progress of digitalization,” said Zhimin Wu, Director of FAO’s Forestry Division.

Most categories show decline

Global production and trade of most major wood-based products recorded a decline in 2023 with only wood-based panels recording a marginal growth in production.

Industrial roundwood (used for any purpose other than energy and includes pulpwood, sawlogs and veneer logs, and wood used for fence posts and telephone or electricity poles) – In 2023, global industrial roundwood removals declined by 4 percent to 1.92 billion m³. Global trade decreased by 13 percent to 100 million m³ (the lowest level since 2009).

Sawnwood (including planks, sleepers or cross-ties, beams, joists, boards, rafters and lumber) – Production decreased in all five regions around the world in 2023. Global production of sawnwood contracted by 4 percent to 445 million m³ (the lowest since 2014), and the decline in international trade was as twice a big – 8 percent to 129 million m³ (the lowest since 2014).

Wood-based panels (plywood including blockboard and laminated veneer lumber, particle board, oriented strand board, and fibreboard) – Global wood-based panel production grew by just 1 percent to 381 million m³ (owing to increased production in the Asia-Pacific that offset a decrease in other regions). However, international trade in wood-based panels followed a downward trend similar to that of other products, falling by 7 percent to 84 million m³ (lowest since 2016).

Wood pulp – Global production of wood pulp declined by 2 percent to reach 193 million tonnes. In contrast, trade in wood pulp increased by 3 percent to reach a record level of 71 million tonnes.

Paper and paperboard – In 2023, production declined in Europe and northern America, while it stagnated in Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean. It grew only in Asia-Pacific. World paper production dropped by 3 percent to 401 million tonnes (trade by 7 percent to 104 million tonnes, the lowest since 2010). Global production of graphic papers declined by 9 percent while other paper and paperboard recorded a smaller decrease of 3 percent in 2023. Production of graphic papers in 2023 (84 million tonnes) was at the lowest level since 1987.

Wood pellet – Production has increased dramatically in the last decades, mainly owing to demand generated from bioenergy targets set by countries. However, the growth for the first time paused in 2023, recording a drop in production by 2 percent and trade by 5 percent. In 2023, global production reached 47 million tonnes.

Engineered wood products – The first ever published data on engineered wood products launched by FAO show that in 2023 global production of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) amounted to 4 million m³ (exports – 1 million m³), glue-laminated timber (glulam) – 7 million m³ (exports – 2 million m³), cross-laminated timber (CLT or X-lam) – 1 million m³ (exports – 0.6 million m³) and I-beams (I-joists) – 1 million tonnes (exports – 0.3 million tonnes).

