BIT churns out 193 graduates

Kaieteur News- First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali on Tuesday urged a new batch of graduates from the Board of Industrial Training programme to continue learning and upskilling themselves.

Addressing 193 graduates from several programmes under the BIT, Mrs. Ali said their success will be determined by their ability to adapt to changing job market demands. “In recent years, there has been a dramatic change in the global labour market. Traditional, purely academic qualifications are no longer enough to guarantee success. There is now a broad recognition that skills, specifically technical skills like the ones you have acquired, are essential to meeting the needs of a modern economy like ours,” she said.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Essequibo Technical Institute in Region Two. This batch included 45 young women who completed the Cosmetology programme launched by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with BIT earlier this year, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said in a press release.

The first lady emphasised the importance of technical skills in the modern labour market. She cited data from the World Economic Forum, which declared that 94 percent of business leaders expect employees to acquire new skills. According to Mrs. Ali, the key is actively seeking opportunities to continuously develop and expand technical skills and expertise, rather than relying solely on initial training.

She pointed to the wide range of platforms available in Guyana in addition to BIT, that build technical expertise, such as those offered at the various technical institutes and the University of Guyana. “These training programmes provide pathways for you to gain skills that directly align with the needs of the job market, improving your chances for upward mobility,” she pointed out.

First Lady Ali further emphasised, “The world is changing rapidly, and the days of a single degree being enough for a lifetime of work are gone. It is critical that you stay curious, continue learning and upskill yourselves throughout your careers.”

Meanwhile, the graduates signalled their eagerness to put their newly acquired skills into practice. For them, the first lady’s message resonated in such a way that they are determined to make their mark and contribute to Guyana’s growing economy.

Sarah Stevens, who has completed the Cosmetology Course, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that she has already begun building her clientele. “Now I feel qualified enough to start a business. Now that I am a certified makeup artist, I can finally get the courage to get more clients, because not everyone would want to come to self-taught makeup artists,” she said.

Another Cosmetology graduate, 19-year-old Jevanjalie Rooplall, said that prior to joining the course, she had very little interest in cosmetology. However, with her certification, Rooplall is determined to start her own business.

“This was a great opportunity for me. Entrepreneurship has been something that has always fascinated me, and this is just an opportunity to go towards that and get something started,” she expressed. Over the last four years, 12,800 persons have been trained through the Board of Industrial Training. In his remarks, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton explained that this is by design, as the government aims to shatter the gender barrier, empowering women to venture into male-dominated fields.

