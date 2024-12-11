(Royal International backs Petra’s KFC Goodwill Series)

Latest update December 11th, 2024 1:33 AM
Dec 11, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports– As the clock ticks closer to the commencement of the fifth installment of KFC International Goodwill Football Series hosted by the Petra Organisation, Royal International Hotel has become the latest sponsor to hop onboard to support this exciting regional showpiece.
The announcement came yesterday during an investment engagement held at the hotel’s JW Mandela Avenue location. At the event, Royal International’s management team pledged to assist Petra by covering accommodation costs for participating teams. An expense that has been a significant financial burden in previous years, and this contribution is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the tournament’s success.
The 2024 Series is set to kick off this Sunday at Queen’s College, under the auspices of the Ministry of Education. Eight teams will compete, including four regional squads: St. Benedict’s College and Speyside High from Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica’s Clarendon College, and Suriname’s Henry Hassankhan Community School. Representing Guyana are four top schools: RBL U18 League champions Chase’s Academic Foundation, runner-up Dolphin Secondary, Region Nine champion Annai Secondary, and Region Seven’s D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary.
Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of Petra, expressed his gratitude to Royal International Hotel for their support. He highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating, “This collaboration is a major boost for us. It not only alleviates logistical challenges but also underscores the impact we are making at the grassroots level, providing young athletes with a competitive platform to hone their skills.”
During the engagement, the tournament’s official schedule was also unveiled. Matches are slated for Tuesday, December 17, and Wednesday, December 18, with the semi-finals scheduled for Friday, December 20.
In addition to Royal International Hotel, the tournament has attracted support from Lucozade (ANSA McAL), MVP Sports, Tiger Rentals, and title sponsor KFC. The series is sanctioned by the Ministry of Education, with further backing from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, as well as the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.
(Royal International backs Petra’s KFC Goodwill Series)
Dec 11, 2024-Team departs today Kaieteur Sports- Guyana’s basketball team departed today for San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they will compete in the Americas’ premier 3×3 basketball tournament, the...
Dec 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024
Dec 11, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- There’s nothing quite as uniquely absurd as when someone misinterprets their job description.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The election of a new Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]