(Maggie’s Snackette joins growing list of sponsors)

Latest update December 11th, 2024 1:33 AM
Dec 11, 2024 Sports
K&S/One Guyana National Futsal Championship
Kaieteur Sports- Another of the long-time corporate sponsors of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation M.S. year-end football extravaganza have re-established their tangible support like many other partners.
The latest on board is Guyana’s leading eatery, Maggie’s Snackette, located at 224 New Market Street, Georgetown and offers a wide selection of quality pastries, sandwiches, cakes, fruit juices and a daily lunch specials.
Manager, Pearson Burch-Smith in brief remarks as he handed over the company’s cheque to Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major, expressed delight at being able to see the return of year-end football.
“Your organisation is renowned the world over for this kind of activity at the end of the year which clubs, players, fans and the corporate community looked forward to. We are more than happy to see it making a welcome return even though it’s another format of the sport.
We are also happy to see that more players would be involved than ever before with 64 male teams and 6 female teams participating, this, speaks volumes. You can count on our continued support.”
Major conveyed the gratitude of his colleague, Kashif Muhammad and that of his organisation to Burch-Smith and Maggie’s Snackette for readily agreeing to continue a long-standing partnership.
Meanwhile, the competition entered its fourth night last evening at the National Gymnasium where five more teams were knocked out as the action heightens. To date, a total of 21 teams have advanced to the next round.
Among them are Bent Street ‘B’, Festival City, Albouystown ‘A’, Stabroek Ballers, Sparta Boss, Unstoppable, Alexander Village, Team Family, North East, Back Circle ‘A’, Stabroek Ballers ‘B’, Show Stoppers, Spaniard, Buxton, Espanyol, Bent Street ‘A’.
Action will continue tomorrow evening at the same venue with six matches. Albouystown Ballers face Game Changer from 19:30hrs, DJ7 oppose Touches from 20:15hrs, Sophia ‘A’ engage Paradise Invaders from 21:00hrs, California Square match skills with Ballers from Ithaca at 21:45hrs, Pouderoyen Brothers battle Victoria Eagles at 22:30hrs with the main event of the night featuring Team Cruel and Two Friends from 23:15hrs.
(Maggie’s Snackette joins growing list of sponsors)
