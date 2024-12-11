Consultations kick-off for human organ and tissue transplant services in Guyana

Kaieteur News- The Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency (HOATTA) hosted its inaugural stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday at the Grand Coastal Hotel, marking a pivotal moment in the development of organ and tissue transplantation in Guyana.

The event brought together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and other key stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing the country’s transplant capabilities.

Notable participants included Mr. Daniel Albrecht, PWR a.i., Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO); Dr. Shanti Singh-Anthony, Chair, HOATTA; Dr. Sondia Gordon, CEO and Secretary, HOATTA; members Dr. David Samaroo; Dr. Pedro Lewis; Dr. Kamela Bemaul-Sukhu and other stakeholders.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, underscored the life-saving potential of organ and tissue transplantation, and its vital role in improving healthcare outcomes. He lauded HOATTA for its dedication to ensuring safe, accessible, and high-quality transplant services in Guyana.

“We aim to establish Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) testing locally. The equipment has already been procured, and we are working on recruiting technical personnel. While this process will take time, our vision extends beyond Guyana; we aspire to become a centre of excellence for the Caribbean,” Dr. Anthony stated.

He added, “As it is now, the programmes in the Caribbean have to send their samples to Miami and other parts for testing, … So, if we could offer this service here in Guyana, I think it’s going to be a very good thing. We have a very strong partnership with McMaster University; we have already been talking to them about training a couple of persons for us.”

The health minister said that the Ministry of Health will support a robust training programme to boost the local healthcare capability as it relates to human organ transplants.

“A group will be going off next year to get that training and once they come back, we will have that capacity in the country…we are looking at other partners like Brazil who through bilateral arrangements will facilitate other training in transplant,” Dr. Antony added while reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting HOATTA’s initiatives.

He called for collective efforts to build a robust national transplant programme, adhering to the highest ethical and medical standards.

Further, Dr. Anthony said that Guyana’s effort to boost human organ and tissue transplant is supported by a number of notable regional and international partners including PAHO and the European Union (EU).

The meeting included a comprehensive review of the current state of organ donation and transplantation in Guyana. Discussions covered key areas such as legislation, donor recruitment, and raising public awareness.

HOATTA’s inaugural meeting represents a significant milestone in Guyana’s healthcare sector, laying the groundwork for a sustainable and ethical transplant programme that will benefit citizens and position the country as a leader in regional transplant services.

