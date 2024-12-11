(Civil Aviation Training School accomplishes 100% pass rate in Ab Initio Air Traffic Controller Programme)

Latest update December 11th, 2024 1:33 AM

Kaieteur News- The Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) held its graduation ceremony at the Umana Yana, where 36 persons graduated in various disciplines such as Flight Information and Alerting Services and Approach Control.

Twenty-three out of the 36 persons graduated as Aeronautical Information Management Officers and Air Traffic Control Assistants after completing six months of classroom training, a press release from the Department of Public Information said.

Some of the graduates of the programme

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P. during his feature address said that “the Civil Aviation Training School has recently completed an audit and acquired its TRAINAIR PLUS accreditation from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which means that the training provided by CATS will be globally recognized by ICAO member States.”

Minister Edghill said, “we will no longer have to go to seek the training, because now we will be offering the training, and our people can benefit from it right here in Guyana.”

Minister Edghill noted that the country’s record on safety and its capacity to regulate the aviation industry and the excellent work done by Air Traffic controllers must be applauded.

The Civil Aviation Training School has conducted 14 training courses for 2024, one of which was done for the Cayman Island Airport Authority, making it the first international training delivered by the school. The training was done virtually through a recently acquired Moodle Learning Management System, which is used for the development and presentation of online training. Minister Edghill challenged the graduands to not only have a good attitude but also to have a good conduct as they discharge their responsibility in the profession.

