Dottin, Knight, Rana among big attractions at WPL 2025 auction

(Cricinfo) – A total of 120 players have put their hats in the auction ahead of the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to fill the 19 slots vacated by the five teams in the latest round of releases/retentions last month. The line-up includes 91 Indians – including nine capped players – and 29 from overseas, who will be in the fray to fill a maximum of five vacancies.

The big names who have listed their reserve price at the highest slab of INR 50 lakh (US$60,000 approx.) are Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight (released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru – RCB) and Lizelle Lee. Of the Indians, Sneh Rana (released by Gujarat Giants – GG), Poonam Yadav (released by Delhi Capitals – DC), Shubha Satheesh (released by RCB), Tejal Hasabnis and Mansi Joshi are the prominent names.

But there are some other big overseas cricketers around to pick from too. Lauren Bell, who was released by UP Warriorz (UPW), will be going under the hammer, as will her England mates Maia Boucher, Sarah Glenn and Sophia Dunkley, apart from Knight. A total of eight cricketers from England are going to be part of the auction, the second-highest representation – outside of India – behind Australia’s 12. Amanda-Jade Wellington, Alana King, Kim Garth, Laura Harris (released by DC) and Darcie Brown are the major Australians who will be hoping to find teams. Of the overseas players up for grabs, Garth and South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk have been part of the WPL in the past.

UAE’s Samaira Dharnidharka and Theertha Satish and Scotland’s Sarah Bryce are going to be part of the auction from among Associate teams. Kathryn Bryce of Scotland, who was released by GG, has not registered for the auction.

The WPL 2025 auction is scheduled to take place on December 15 in Bengaluru.

RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, are the defending champions, having beaten DC in the WPL 2024 final, played in Delhi.

Below is a look at the five teams and their vacancies: Delhi Capitals: Four vacancies, including one overseas, Gujarat Giants: Four vacancies, including two overseas, Mumbai Indians: Four vacancies, including one overseas, Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Four vacancies, no overseas, UP Warriorz: Three vacancies, including one overseas.