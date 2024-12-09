Canadian mining company to construct wharf, staging area for Oko West Gold Project

Kaieteur News- Canadian mining company, G Mining Ventures (GMIN) has announced plans to establish a new port of entry wharf and staging area near Itabali on the Cuyuni River to support operations for its Oko West Gold Project located in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

This development, detailed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) published on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website, is part of the company’s infrastructure strategy for the project.

The facility will include a wharf, laydown area, and accommodations for workers, with a 40-bed camp planned for the site. Materials and fuel required for the pre-operation and operation phases will be delivered to this landing.

Originally, Pine Tree Wharf was identified as the preferred location for the barge loading terminal. However, GMIN was informed earlier this year that the area was already leased. After evaluating nearby alternatives, the company selected a new site approximately 500 meters from Pine Tree Wharf. This location was chosen for its proximity to existing road networks and reduced need for extensive earthworks.

Pre-production activities, including the development of the wharf and terminal, are slated to begin in September 2025 and conclude by December 2026. The infrastructure upgrades will play a critical role in supporting GMIN’s operations and enhancing logistics for the Oko West Gold Project.

This publication recently reported that the company stated that an airstrip will be constructed in the project area. It was explained that while a number of alternative locations were considered, in the end it was decided that the airstrip will be located to the south of the mine infrastructure and close to the pit/processing plant.

“The airstrip will be designed to accommodate airplanes up to the size of a Twin-Otter or Caravan and will be approximately 850 meters long. The airstrip will be used for the export of gold, personnel transport, and health and safety emergencies during all phases of the Project,” it was stated.

When operational, it was stated that the flights will occur during daylight hours, as the airstrip will not be lit. “The airstrip will be unpaved and constructed from laterite. The airstrip will be oriented northeast-southwest, as required by prevailing winds,” the document states.

Moreover, GMIN is aiming to produce approximately 5 million ounces of gold over 14 to 16 years. In July 2024, GMIN bought Reunion Gold, another Canadian company for some US$638 million–through this transaction GMIN acquired Reunion’s flagship Oko West Mine.

The Oko West Project is currently considered an “advanced-stage exploration project.” The Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE) dated 26th February, 2024 is 4.27 million ounces of gold in indicated resources and 1.60 million ounces of gold in inferred resources. The Oko West project is expected to produce 353,000 ounces of gold annually from both open pit and underground mining. According to the EIA, “planned production of approximately five million ounces of gold over 14 to 16 years from the processing of an estimated 65 to 70 million tons of ore, creating 280 to 350 million tons of waste rock and 65 to 70 million tons of tailings.”

(Canadian mining company to construct wharf, staging area for Oko West Gold Project)