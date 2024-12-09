Australia to play three Tests during 2025 tour of West Indies

(ESPN Cricinfo) – Australia will play three Tests on their tour of West Indies next year after the two boards agreed to add an extra match to the original schedule.

It will be the first time the two sides have faced each other for three Tests or more since 2015 and the first time in the Caribbean since 2012 when Australia won 2-0. The series will be the first in the next cycle of the World Test Championship for both teams, which brings a minimum requirement of two Tests.

The previous series between the teams played in Australia earlier this year finished 1-1 after Shamar Joseph inspired West Indies to a seven-run win at the Gabba. It was West Indies’ first victory over Australia in 21 years.

Initially reported by Nine newspapers, the extension of the Test series was confirmed by Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley on Saturday.

“I am really glad that is going to manifest,” he told SEN radio. “We’re still waiting for an official announcement from the West Indies Cricket Board around precise dates and precise locations but it will be a three-Test series which is obviously big.

“It’s another great opportunity. The World Test Championship prescribed that we needed to play two, at least two. But really, for the fans and for the players, you don’t want to be stuck in the position when it’s one-one and everyone is feeling unsatisfied.”

Hockley, who will step down in March and be replaced by Todd Greenberg, has previously stated a preference for a minimum of three Tests in a series. “We’ll keep advocating and championing that. Really advocating for three-Test series as an absolute minimum,” he said earlier this year.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Barbados, Grenada and Jamaica are possible locations for the three matches which are expected to take place from late June. On the current Future Tours Programme, the schedule also includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

Australia are in the race for a place in this year’s WTC final which will take place at Lord’s from June 11-15.