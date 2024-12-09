61 Bartica small contractors ink contracts totalling over $100M

DPI – Bartica’s Road network is set for a major upgrade as 61 small contractors signed agreements totalling $122 million under the Ministry of Public Works’ Urban Road Rehabilitation Programme.

The initiative, described as historic, was launched on Friday by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Edghill highlighted the significance of the project, noting it is the first of its kind for Bartica.

“For the first time in the history of Bartica, we are doing what we are doing now,” he said.

The contracts, valued between $1.8 million and $2.5 million each, were specifically awarded to small contractors that reside in the region.

Minister Edghill explained that the programme is designed to empower ordinary citizens by bypassing the traditional public bidding process, which often favours larger, well-equipped companies.

“If you go out to public bid, none of you would be in this room today. The men who got money, the men who got machines, the men who got everything would win the work. Then you would get called on to do day work and get a day’s pay.

We have been able to change that with clear policy direction to ensure that we empower ordinary people,” he said.

Moreover, contractors were urged to complete their projects before December 31.

Minister Edghill pointed out that 50 per cent of the contract sum will be disbursed by next Wednesday.

“Depending on how you manage your money, everybody should be smiling for Christmas,” he added.

The 61 road projects were designed to allow simultaneous execution to ensure contractors meet the deadline.

The project is expected to provide employment opportunities to over 300 Barticians, significantly boosting the town’s economy.

It also forms part of the government’s broader infrastructure development strategy to improve accessibility and enhance commuter safety nationwide.

Minister Edghill reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusivity under the ‘One Guyana’ initiative which ensures every Guyanese is a direct beneficiary of development initiatives.

“Your entitlement to the benefits that exist in Guyana must not be based on your politics. It must be based on the fact that you are Guyanese,” the minister affirmed.

The Mayor of Bartica, Anthony Murray, and the Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams, have both commended the infrastructural project, describing it as a significant economic boost for the region.

(61 Bartica small contractors ink contracts totalling over $100M)