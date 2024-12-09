$3B in contracts awarded to rehabilitate Grove to Good Success public road

Kaieteur News- The rehabilitation of the Grove to Good Success public road on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), a project being undertaken by the government through the Ministry of Public Works will be executed for approximately $3,003,886,549.

Six contracts were recently awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for the project.

The ministry sought bids for the project that is to be done in six lots.

Eleven construction companies initially applied for the project and out of the list, NPTAB revealed on its website that Lot 1 – SSS Professional Engineering Services Inc. for $564,241,260, Lot 2 – Shereaz Bacchus General Contractor for $570,218,638, Lot 3 – Khemraj Nauth Inc. for $565,524,810, Lot 4 – Sawa Investments Inc. for $543,731,210, Lot 5 – Japarts Construction Inc. for $633,307,796, and Lot 6 – Ivor Allen for $126,862,835 were awarded the contracts.

It was reported that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is financing the upgrade of the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) roadway from Good Success to Timehri while the Government of Guyana will be funding the rehabilitation of the Grove to Good Success public road project.

The Public Works Ministry in a public statement in September stated that at Grove, that segment of road is scheduled for reconstruction under financing from the government. The upgrade planned for this section includes the “Excavation of unsuitable existing material (approx. 1m), Backfilling with white sand, use of geosynthetic fabric, Loam sub-base, Crusher run base, and Asphalt concrete wearing course (works).”

Already, the ministry stated that concrete drains and utilities works have been completed. In addition, a by-pass road from Diamond to Good Success has been completed and is operational for light vehicles and will be used when works begin on this project.

Noting the significance of upgrading the East Bank corridor, the ministry said in its statement that the East Bank thoroughfare has endured significant stress resulting from both the volume of vehicular traffic, as well as, the weight of trucks, and both articulated and non-articulated vehicles.

“This has resulted in, at different times, and different locations, the development of bulges and depressions along the roadway. The complete rehabilitation of this road is a major challenge because of the massive traffic flow that it facilitates both day and night. Therefore, the Ministry of Public Works has done periodic maintenance work to various sections of the carriageway, to keep the traffic flowing,” the ministry explained.

The Guyana Government signed a US$75 million contract with China Road and Bridge Corporation earlier this year to upgrade the road between Good Success and Timehri.

That project will be divided into three sections, with Section A covering the stretch from Good Success, beginning at the Ganga Temple, to Supply, while Section B extends from Supply to the Soesdyke Junction. Section C continues from the Soesdyke Junction to the Timehri Junction, near the Timehri Police Station.

