(Penalty decides 2024 champion: Waramuri Primary conquers Marian to lift MVP Sports U11 trophy)

Latest update December 8th, 2024 4:55 AM
Dec 08, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports– The Petra Organisation/MVP Sports Under-11 Girls Football Tournament concluded in thrilling fashion as Waramuri Primary Top clinched the championship title at the Ministry of Education Ground, a fitting venue for grassroots football brilliance.
The final match lived up to its billing, with both teams displaying rock-solid defences throughout the competition. Neither side had conceded a goal in the 2024 tournament before Saturday’s showdown, both teams prevailed as the regulation period ended in a stalemate. Despite relentless efforts, the scoreboard remained untouched at the end of 40 minutes of play.
In extra time, the intensity reached a crescendo. Waramuri’s strikers edged closer to breaking the deadlock, but Crissyanne Persaud and Haley Haberkorn of the opposing side held their ground, delivering crucial defensive plays. The final five minutes of extra time were electrifying, with over 15 attempts at goal between the two teams. Yet, neither could find the back of the net, leading to a decisive penalty shootout.
Waramuri proved unstoppable in the penalty phase, converting their kicks with precision while their goalkeeper stood tall to deny all attempts from the opposition. The shootout ended 3-0 in favour of Waramuri Primary, crowning them champions of the 2024 tournament.
Earlier in the day, St. John the Baptist secured the third-place position with a convincing 2-0 victory over Potaro Primary. West Ruimveldt claimed fifth place after a commanding 3-0 win over Stella Maris Primary, while Smith Memorial and Genesis Academy finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Individual brilliance also shone throughout the tournament. West Ruimveldt’s Ariel Farley emerged as the Highest Goal Scorer, netting a hat trick against Stella Maris to take her tally to an impressive 18 goals. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award went to Marian Academy’s nine-year-old standout Haley Haberkorn, whose defensive prowess was instrumental throughout the competition. Meanwhile, Waramuri’s Attai Harris earned the Best Goalkeeper award for her remarkable performances between the posts.
The tournament was made possible through the generous sponsorship of MVP Sports, with additional support from V&V Distributors’ Soft n’ Pretty brand, GBI’s Koolkidz, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.
(Penalty decides 2024 champion: Waramuri Primary conquers Marian to lift MVP Sports U11 trophy)
(Penalty decides 2024 champion)
Dec 08, 2024SportsMax – West Indies Head coach Darren Sammy exudes optimism and focus as his troops take aim at a possible sweep of their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St...
Dec 08, 2024
Dec 08, 2024
Dec 08, 2024
Dec 08, 2024
Dec 08, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Dennis Chabrol asked Bharrat Jagdeo a simple question and Jagdeo responded with acrobatics... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The election of a new Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]