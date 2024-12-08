CARICOM calls for “total lifting of anachronistic embargo” on Cuba

…as 52 years of diplomatic relations observed

Kaieteur News- The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Friday hailed its 52-year anniversary of diplomatic relations with Cuba while reiterating call for the “total lifting of anachronistic embargo on the country”.

In a statement, Prime Minister of Grenada and Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM Dickon Mitchell recalled the “symbolic and bold act of Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago on 8th December 1972, of establishing diplomatic ties with Cuba despite prevailing global political tensions, thereby ushering an exemplary partnership”.

“Since that historic day, the CARICOM-Cuba relationship has deepened and matured, serving as an exemplar of South-South cooperation and a point of great honour for both CARICOM and Cuba.”

Prime Minister Mitchell said that the Member States of the Community values highly cooperation with the Spanish-speaking country which he said has been of immense assistance, bilaterally and regionally, “particularly with regard to human capacity building and the provision of health care, critical inputs to improving the welfare of our people”.

He said, “I am particularly proud that this friendship, solidarity, and cooperation, has withstood the test of time. Cuba has provided very substantial levels of assistance, despite the deleterious effects of the economic, trade and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against our sister Caribbean country. CARICOM also reiterates its call for the total lifting of this anachronistic embargo.”

Further, the CARICOM Chair said the Community stands in solidarity with Cuba which has been adversely affected by recent hurricanes and an earthquake.

“These natural disasters have caused significant damage to Cuba’s infrastructure and tested the resilience of its Government and People,” he said while extending best wishes to the government and people of Cuba.

As we commemorate this important Anniversary, I extend, on behalf of the Community, very best wishes to the Government and People of Cuba, and look forward to deepened friendship, cooperation and solidarity that characterise our unique partnership.

