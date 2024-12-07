(Marian Academy and Waramuri Primary battle for MVP U11 title today)

Latest update December 7th, 2024 1:49 AM
Dec 07, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- After weeks of thrilling action, the MVP Sports Girls’ Under-11 Football Championship reaches its climax today, with Waramuri Primary Top taking on Marian Academy in a highly anticipated final. The tournament, which began on November 18, has showcased remarkable talent, and by sunset, a new champion will be crowned at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue.
Will Marian Academy successfully defend their title, or will the dominant Waramuri Primary seize the 2024 crown? Both teams have been unbeaten throughout the tournament, setting the stage for a fiercely contested final.
Marian Academy, led by captain, Averi Simon, boasts a star-studded lineup featuring Ella Fernandes, Haley Haberkorn, and the tournament’s leading goal-getter, Chrissyanne Persaud. Their experience and attacking prowess will be crucial as they aim to secure back-to-back championships.
Waramuri Primary, however, has proven to be a formidable force. Captain Alina Lewis and Keshanna Thomas lead a well-rounded squad backed by a resilient defense, determined to dethrone the defending champions and bring the title to Region One.
Beyond the final, the day promises plenty of football action. St. John the Baptist will face Potaro Primary in the third-place playoff, while Genesis Academy, Smith Memorial, West Ruimveldt, and Stella Maris Primary battle for positions fifth to eighth.
The championship, organised by the Petra Organization, is a celebration of grassroots football and has been supported by MVP Sports, Guyana Beverage Inc.’s Koolkidz brand, V&V Distributors’ Soft n’ Pretty, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, with approval from the Ministry of Education.
Fans are encouraged to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event, as the future stars of football put on an unforgettable display of skill and passion.
