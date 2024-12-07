Guyana and Barbados No Show for Critical CWI Governance Vote

(CWI) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) regrets to announce that a quorum was not met for yesterday’s pivotal meeting on governance reform, as the representatives of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) failed to attend having opted not to appoint two representatives as required by the company’s Articles of Association. Guyana formally indicated their non-attendance, while Barbados did not provide a response. This marks the second time that both the GCB and BCA have opted not to attend a meeting of the members, the first instance occurring in 2021. All other Full Member shareholders from Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), and Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) were present and prepared to proceed.

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow expressed disappointment over the absence of these two key shareholders stating, “It is deeply disappointing that representatives from Guyana and Barbados did not see the importance of being present at this crucial juncture for the future of West Indies cricket. Governance reform is critical to ensuring our organization’s growth, sustainability, and ability to inspire pride across the region. This moment required unity and collaboration, and their absence undermines the collective effort required to move forward.”

The meeting was convened to vote on implementing governance reforms proposed by the Wehby Report, which aims to modernize CWI’s governance framework. Due notice for this meeting was issued on November 13, 2024, in accordance with CWI’s Articles of Association.

This session was expected to address significant proposals, including adjustments to introduce term limits, the term durations for the President and Vice President, and other measures designed to strengthen CWI’s governance structure.

Commissioned in 2019, the Wehby Report outlines a comprehensive roadmap to improve CWI’s governance through measures that promote transparency, accountability, and alignment with global best practices. While progress has been made, implementation has faced delays, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Key recommendations include restructuring the Board of Directors, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and modernizing operational practices.

President Shallow emphasized the urgency of these reforms by adding, “This meeting was not just about structural changes; it was about safeguarding the future of cricket in the Caribbean. Change is never easy, but it is necessary. We must demonstrate to the cricketing world and our stakeholders that we are committed to improving and evolving as an organization.”

CWI remains committed to the governance reform process and will explore all options to ensure the necessary steps are taken to implement the Wehby Report recommendations.

President Shallow reaffirmed CWI’s resolve noting, “The responsibility to lead and inspire rests with all of us. While today’s (yesterday) outcome is a setback, it will not deter us from our mission to transform West Indies cricket. I encourage all stakeholders to prioritize the greater good of the game and come together to ensure we continue to build an organization that every Caribbean citizen can be proud of.”

CWI will now give members the opportunity to respond to the proposed resolutions in writing.

