(Christmas 4-a-side football competition in New Amsterdam commences December 21)

Kaieteur Sports-Football players in East Berbice, especially those in the New Amsterdam/ Canje and East Bank Berbice areas will have a chance to show off their football skills.
The Ballers Only Promotion Group will stage their second annual Christmas 4-a-side football competition at the Tucber Park Ball field in New Amsterdam.
The competition which will be played on a knockout basis will be played over four days.
The playing days will be on December 21st, 22nd 23rd and 25th with action each night set to begin at 19:00 hrs.
Several attractive prizes including cash, trophies, medals and other memorabilia will be up for grabs.
The winning team will walk away with an encouraging $200,000 among its takings. The team placing second will be presented with $100,000 while third place will collect $75,000. Other eye-catching rewards include Flat Screen Televisions, Microwaves and Electric Gadgets among other goodies.
Interested persons can make contact with Fordy’s Sub Letta at Winkle Road and Tucber Park or members of the Stand Pipe Crew at Four Corners Tucber Park, New Amsterdam or telephone numbers 6946832, 6900325, 6709570. (Samuel Whyte)
