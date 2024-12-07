ACE Consulting Group leads private sector delegation at Wilson Center Gala in Miami

Kaieteur News- ACE Consulting Group, Guyana’s premier strategic advisory and consultancy firm, led a private sector delegation at the Wilson Center Latin America Program’s prestigious Gala and Dinner in Miami on Thursday.

The event, which honoured President Dr. Irfaan Ali, celebrated his leadership in climate change action and biodiversity conservation.

The Gala recognized President Ali for his unwavering commitment to advancing Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, a pioneering model that balances economic growth with environmental preservation – ACE Consulting said in a statement.

ACE Consulting Group, alongside its partners NewHayven Merchant Bank and SVC Inc., congratulated President Ali for his vision in positioning Guyana as a global leader in sustainable development.

Dr. Rosh Khan, President of ACE Consulting Group, stated: “Sponsoring this event and celebrating President Ali’s achievements was an incredible honour. His leadership exemplifies the values we champion at ACE Consulting Group, particularly the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing global challenges.”

The Gala attracted a distinguished group of U.S. government leaders, corporate CEOs, and key figures from across the Americas, underscoring the growing global recognition of Guyana’s efforts in climate resilience and sustainable development.

Wazim Mowla, Vice President of ACE Consulting Group, added: “Guyana’s growing global brand is becoming synonymous with international leadership across climate resilience, clean energy production, and environmental conservation. It’s a welcome sight to see U.S. organizations recognize this and we are confident that this is one of many recognitions Guyana will receive in this space in the coming years.”

ACE Consulting Group said that their participation in the Wilson Center event reflects the company’s commitment to promoting Guyana’s achievements on the international stage, particularly in the areas of climate change and environmental sustainability. The Wilson Award, one of the Center’s most prestigious recognitions, honours individuals whose leadership has significantly contributed to sustainability, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

Dr. Khan and Mowla were joined by a group of special invitees, underscoring the firm’s dedication to fostering meaningful dialogue and partnerships that drive progress on global environmental challenges.