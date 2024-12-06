(Timehri United and Herstelling Raiders FC deliver exciting showdown in EBFA Boys’ U14 League)

Latest update December 6th, 2024 4:51 AM
Dec 06, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank Football Association Boys’ U14 League continued on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, with a highly anticipated clash between Timehri United FC and Herstelling Raiders FC. Touted as the “El Clásico” of the league, the match saw the top two teams battling for the top spot in the standings.
The turning point came early in the game when a handball in Herstelling’s box in the 8th minute led to a penalty. The league’s leading scorer, Nyron Barrow, confidently converted, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to put Timehri United ahead 1-0.
Herstelling Raiders fought back with determination and created opportunities to level the score.
The pressure paid off when they earned a penalty early in the second half after a handball by Timehri. However, the player stepping up to take the shot missed, sending the ball wide of the
upright and keeping Timehri’s lead intact.
In the 42nd minute, Nyron Barrow sealed the victory for Timehri United with a stunning long range strike. His left-footed shot found the bottom-left corner of the goal, taking the score to 2-
stood resolute, and the match ended in their favour.
The league resumes on Sunday, December 8th, 2024, at the Herstelling Ground in Mocha
Arcadia, East Bank Demerara. Fans are invited to come out and support these talented young
footballers as they continue their journey in this exciting competition.
