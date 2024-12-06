Latest update December 6th, 2024 4:51 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Timehri United and Herstelling Raiders FC deliver exciting showdown in EBFA Boys’ U14 League

Dec 06, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank Football Association Boys’ U14 League continued on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, with a highly anticipated clash between Timehri United FC and Herstelling Raiders FC. Touted as the “El Clásico” of the league, the match saw the top two teams battling for the top spot in the standings.

The turning point came early in the game when a handball in Herstelling’s box in the 8th minute led to a penalty. The league’s leading scorer, Nyron Barrow, confidently converted, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to put Timehri United ahead 1-0.

Timehri United and Herstelling Raiders FC deliver exciting showdown in EBFA Boys’ U14 League

Timehri United

Herstelling Raiders fought back with determination and created opportunities to level the score.

The pressure paid off when they earned a penalty early in the second half after a handball by Timehri. However, the player stepping up to take the shot missed, sending the ball wide of the

upright and keeping Timehri’s lead intact.

Herstelling Raiders

In the 42nd minute, Nyron Barrow sealed the victory for Timehri United with a stunning long range strike. His left-footed shot found the bottom-left corner of the goal, taking the score to 2-

  1. Despite a spirited effort from Herstelling to claw back into the game, Timehri’s defence

stood resolute, and the match ended in their favour.

Nyron Barrow

The league resumes on Sunday, December 8th, 2024, at the Herstelling Ground in Mocha

Arcadia, East Bank Demerara. Fans are invited to come out and support these talented young

footballers as they continue their journey in this exciting competition.

(Timehri United and Herstelling Raiders FC deliver exciting showdown in EBFA Boys’ U14 League)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Timehri United and Herstelling Raiders FC deliver exciting showdown in EBFA Boys’ U14 League

Timehri United and Herstelling Raiders FC deliver exciting showdown...

Dec 06, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank Football Association Boys’ U14 League continued on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, with a highly anticipated clash between Timehri United FC and Herstelling Raiders FC....
Read More
EBCA/Soesdyke Premier T10 League to crown champions this Sunday

EBCA/Soesdyke Premier T10 League to crown...

Dec 06, 2024

Rockstone Street-ball Classic champions to be decided tonight

Rockstone Street-ball Classic champions to be...

Dec 06, 2024

More support for Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney as Tiger Rentals and Colours join in

More support for Kashif and Shanghai Futsal...

Dec 06, 2024

Street Vibes, Sophia Ballers, Mighty Rulers, Melanie FC sent packing on opening day

Street Vibes, Sophia Ballers, Mighty Rulers,...

Dec 05, 2024

Impressive performances at National Senior Bodybuilding Championships

Impressive performances at National Senior...

Dec 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]