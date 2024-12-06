Latest update December 6th, 2024 4:51 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GMIN opens Bartica office to support Region 7 communities

Dec 06, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- The Guyanese subsidiary of Canadian-mining firm G Mining Ventures (GMIN) on December 4, 2024, opened its Bartica office at Lot 31, Second Avenue. In a statement, the company said this office serves as a cornerstone for fostering regional development and engagement, particularly in anticipation of the Oko Gold Mines Project, slated to begin gold production in 2027.

GMIN’s Country Manager, Mr. Bjorn Jeune, described the office as a tangible expression of the company’s dedication to Region 7 and Guyana’s growth. He said the project represents a new era for gold mining in Guyana, with proven reserves of 4.3 million ounces and a commitment to sustainability.

GMIN opens Bartica office to support Region 7 communities

GMIN’s Bartica office

The company is prepared to leave a lasting impact on the communities of Bartica and Region 7, establishing a standard for community engagement and responsible mining, as construction commences in 2025.

“This project is not just about gold production, it is about creating lasting value for the communities, the region, and the nation. Together, we are building a legacy of sustainable development and shared prosperity,” Jeune noted.

Moreover, the company also launched a multi-stakeholder working group (MSWG) to enhance transparency and inclusivity. The group, which includes representatives from the government, civil society, and local communities, will guarantee the inclusion of all stakeholders in the project’s progress. From the first quarter of 2025, GMIN will train 200 Barticians in hospitality, welding, electrical work, and heavy-duty equipment operation. This initiative aligns with the company’s aim to create 1,500 jobs for Guyanese during the project’s lifecycle.

Moreover, Mayor of Bartica, Anthony Murray, said the establishment of the office is a good opportunity for the town and region. He underscored the importance of collaboration in achieving shared prosperity. Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams, hailed the occasion as a pivotal development for Bartica and Region 7. He noted GMIN’s sincerity in its commitment to ensure Guyanese are at the core of its operations.

(GMIN opens Bartica office to support Region 7 communities)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Timehri United and Herstelling Raiders FC deliver exciting showdown in EBFA Boys’ U14 League

Timehri United and Herstelling Raiders FC deliver exciting showdown...

Dec 06, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank Football Association Boys’ U14 League continued on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, with a highly anticipated clash between Timehri United FC and Herstelling Raiders FC....
Read More
EBCA/Soesdyke Premier T10 League to crown champions this Sunday

EBCA/Soesdyke Premier T10 League to crown...

Dec 06, 2024

Rockstone Street-ball Classic champions to be decided tonight

Rockstone Street-ball Classic champions to be...

Dec 06, 2024

More support for Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney as Tiger Rentals and Colours join in

More support for Kashif and Shanghai Futsal...

Dec 06, 2024

Street Vibes, Sophia Ballers, Mighty Rulers, Melanie FC sent packing on opening day

Street Vibes, Sophia Ballers, Mighty Rulers,...

Dec 05, 2024

Impressive performances at National Senior Bodybuilding Championships

Impressive performances at National Senior...

Dec 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]