Lucozade joins forces with Petra to host fifth Annual Int’l Goodwill Football Series

Dec 05, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- With just under two weeks until the highly anticipated kickoff of the KFC International Schools’ Goodwill Football Series, ANSA McAL Distribution Inc., through its Lucozade brand, has announced its partnership with the Petra Organisation to host the tournament’s fifth annual edition. The competition will feature four champion secondary school teams from across the Caribbean alongside Guyana’s top four school football teams.

This announcement was made at a presentation ceremony held at ANSA McAL’s main office in Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara. Attendees included Petra Organisation Co-Directors Troy Mendonca and Marlan Cole, Troy Peters, and Lucozade Business Unit Head Triston Freeman, underscoring the collaboration ahead of the December 15 kickoff.

Petra's Co-Director Troy Mendonca (left) receiving sponsorship contribution from ANSA McAL's Lucozade Business Head Triston Freeman in the presence of Troy Peters.

The tournament has grown significantly since its inception. This year’s edition will see the participation of eight high-ranked secondary school teams from Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname, doubling the original four-team format. Teams include defending champions Clarendon College (Jamaica), St. Benedict’s College and Speyside High School (Trinidad and Tobago), and Guyana’s DC Caesar Fox Secondary, Annai Secondary, Dolphin Secondary, and Chase’s Academic Foundation. Suriname’s representative will be confirmed closer to the start of the tournament.

The Lucozade brand, a longstanding supporter of sports at both local and international levels, views this partnership as a perfect alignment with its corporate social responsibility goals. Speaking at the event, Triston Freeman, Lucozade’s Business Unit Head, emphasised the value of the collaboration:

Troy Mendonca speaking with the media yesterday at ANSA McAL Distribution Inc.

“This is a tournament we truly believe in. Associating our brand with the Petra Organisation and this International Series was an easy decision. This event is critical for the development of young football talents, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills against some of the best in the Caribbean.”

Petra Co-Director Troy Mendonca expressed his gratitude to ANSA McAL and Lucozade for their continued support:

“We are extremely happy to have the Lucozade brand on board for the Fifth Annual International Schools’ Goodwill Football Series. The tournament has grown from strength to strength, expanding from four teams to eight of the strongest in the region. Partnerships like this allow us to provide opportunities for our school footballers to enhance their skills at the Under-18 level.”

The Series kicks off next weekend, with matches set to take place at the Queen’s College ground. The competition will bring together a vibrant mix of regional champions and local contenders, promising thrilling matchups and invaluable exposure for young athletes.

