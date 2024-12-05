Latest update December 5th, 2024 1:40 AM

55 social service providers equipped to change youths’ lives

Dec 05, 2024

Kaieteur News- Fifty-five (55) social service providers recently completed a four-month risk-informed training programme designed to strengthen their ability to positively impact vulnerable youths across the region.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in partnership with USAID under the Youth Resilience, Inclusion, and Empowerment (Y-RIE) programme, focused on trauma-informed care and positive youth development strategies.

Participants included caregivers, counsellors, youth officers, child protection officers, and staff from juvenile detention centres. The training aims to enhance collective interventions that support at-risk youth and their families.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and graduates of the risk-informed training programme

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at Cara Lodge, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud highlighted the programme’s significance. She noted that the training stemmed from discussions aimed at fortifying government systems to address the challenges faced by at-risk youths.

“Not every young person is strong enough to cope with what life throws at them. Not every young person is strong enough to withstand peer pressure and influences and not every young person can come out unscarred from the impact of bullying, abuse, and violence,” Minister Persaud stated on Tuesday.

As a result, the minister noted the training equips social service providers with the tools to intervene at critical turning points in youths’ lives, offering reassurance, empathy, and compassion. In addition, Minister Persaud said the initiative is linked to the Juvenile Justice Act and aligns with the government’s broader efforts to strengthen support systems for young people. Meanwhile, US Ambassador Nicole Theriot underscored the programme’s importance for Guyana’s future.

“The United States is proud to invest in enhancing your skills. The service you provide helps build a safe, prosperous, and resilient Guyana,” said Ambassador Theriot. She noted that investment in the well-being and success of young people is one of the most critical steps toward building a resilient society. With their enhanced capacity, social service providers are poised to play a transformative role in shaping a brighter future for the nation’s youth. (DPI)

