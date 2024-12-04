(UDFA Year-End Futsal Tournament kicks off December 15)

Latest update December 4th, 2024 2:40 AM
Dec 04, 2024 Sports
-$1M up for grabs in 15-team tournament
Kaieteur Sports- The Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Futsal Year-End Tournament 2024/2025 was officially launched on Monday at the Retrieve Hard Court, Linden.
The launch, attended by representatives from various clubs and sponsors, signalled the start of what has become one of the most anticipated football events in the region, especially as traditional football facilities remain unavailable for conventional play in Linden.
This year’s tournament is set to run from December 15, through January 1, 2025, with games scheduled on multiple dates at the Retrieve Hard Court, one of the few available venues for futsal in Linden.
The competition promises to be bigger and more competitive, as it features 15 teams from across the region, including the debut of the highly anticipated Rockstone All Stars.
Participating teams are Block 22, A/Ward, Blue Berry Hill, Botofago, Capital FC, Coomacka, Eagles, Hi Stars, Fearless, Rockstone FC, Milerock, Netrockers, Silver Shattas, ToppXX and Winners Connection.
Teams will be divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.
The knockout stages will showcase intense matchups as teams compete for $1M and bragging rights.
The second-place team will pocket $500,000, third-place $200,000, while the side finishing fourth will go home with $100,000.
Last year’s tournament saw Milerock crowned champions after thrashing Capital FC 7 – 1 in the final.
With the absence of a standard football facility in Linden, this futsal tournament has grown in significance, providing players and fans alike with a platform to celebrate their love for the sport.
The event also serves as a developmental opportunity for young players to gain exposure and showcase their skills in a highly competitive environment.
The tournament is backed by several prominent sponsors, including Banks DIH under the Guinness brand, GT Beer, Rainforest Waters, and Jermine and Son Supermarket.
The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport and other local businesses have also pledged their support, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the event’s success.
(UDFA Year-End Futsal Tournament kicks off December 15)
