Good governance must be pursued

Dear Editor,

Our President should not have to explain himself to the Surinamese government. If it is truly our territory then we should act accordingly. If the dispute needs to be finally resolved then we must use the appropriate channels to do so. The discussions over a bridge between our two countries is obviously premature and by no means should we contemplate such a project under the current circumstances.

Our ambassador to Suriname should be recalled and the Surinamese government put on notice of our intent to take this matter to the International Court of Justice for final settlement. It is time for our government to secure our borders and ensure that our territorial integrity is unquestioned.

In the Art of War Sun Tzu said, “One bushel of the enemy’s provisions is worth 20 of our own”. It is important to reflect on the importance of this statement and the guidance it provides in policy development. Our neighbours have embraced this philosophy and Guyana is disadvantaged as a result. Many strangers are amongst us during a time of prosperity. Some with good intentions and others with bad intentions. We must discern between them and act accordingly. The distribution of wealth will attract many and amongst them those who seek to exploit our people. The conflict with Venezuela is still not resolved, and the wealth from the oil and gas sector is also being exploited. We give strength to others and seek charity in return. We give shelter to others and they seek advantage in return. The weakening of the state continues as corruption strengthens and those who seek Guyana’s demise continue to benefit from the wasteful spending.

To the East, our neighbour provides their citizens with a higher distribution of wealth that is backed by an attractive interest rate. Further strengthening their future prosperity and the gains obtained by a well negotiated oil contract. Wealth which they can utilize for further territorial gains at our expense. At the same time, we are willing to build a bridge for easier access and trade while our territorial dispute remains unsettled with our eastern neighbours.

There is an opportunity for our leaders to first focus within before looking outside for growth. Trying to solve the world’s problems without first solving those within our borders will only lead to folly and a reduction in resources. Guyana learned this lesson during the sugar boom of the past and the embargo which followed. It is testament to the errors of that time in our history. Pursuing a similar path today that is driven by characters with super egos and a drive for fame, will bring future folly to our fragile country. Remember, that it was not too long ago that Guyana was one of the poorest nations in the hemisphere. We were once one of the most prosperous as well. At that time, our exchange rate was 2:1 with the U.S. Fix the problems that are preventing good governance and the future prosperity of the Nation will be more secure. It is also time to secure the border to the east.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

(Good governance must be pursued)