$100K payout kicks off in Reg. 9

— public registration commences in several areas

Kaieteur News- With the hope of distributing at least 300,000 cash grants to citizens 18 years and older before the end of the year, the Government of Guyana on Tuesday commenced distribution in Region Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo).

The distribution exercise is being spearheaded by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag. The process commenced at 10:00 am at the Tabatinga Sports Complex for residents of Lethem and St. Ignatius and is slated to continue until December 6, for that area. For other villages in the Region, Government announced as well that these will be listed along with their distribution schedule soonest.

The administration has prioritised public servants and pensioners over the last several days, with registration schedules for National Insurance Scheme and Old Age Pensioners disseminated to the public via the media.

Moreover, public registration for the cash grant commenced on Tuesday in several areas including Region Four and outlining areas. The government has outlined a four-step process for the initiative which begins with the registration exercise comprising each community having a registration schedule then technical teams with pre-programmed tablets will be dispatched to gather persons’ data. The second stage is the verification of the registrants with the next stage being the cutting of cheques then distribution to persons 18 and above.

Government’s $100,000 Cash Grant Initiative was announced by President Irfaan Ali in October last and every Guyanese citizen 18 years old and over will receive the payout.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo last Thursday announced that while the government is looking to distribute the $100,000 one-off cash grant to public servants and pensioners first – not every citizen will receive theirs before Christmas. Jagdeo said, “What I can say to Guyanese is that they will get it, not everyone will get it before Christmas. A lot of people ask, Oh, will I get it before Christmas but I would say to people you still will get it…and it might come in good after Christmas.”

The Vice President stated that he had previously stated since the cash grant initiative was first announced in October, that the process would take the government about five months to complete.

“The president said that we are trying to hurry this up to see if we can complete at least the public servants and the pensioners before the end of the year. We may be able to do that and then a number of other people who are registered…” Jagdeo noted.

Last Wednesday, the Committee of Supply approved $30.5 billion to cater for the distribution of the one-off $100,000 cash grant to citizens 18 years and above. This is expected to cover the first phase of the distribution and includes public servants and pensioners. Jagdeo also disclosed that the government is aiming to distribute the cash grant to about 300,000 persons before the end of the year. Jagdeo noted that the 2025 budget which is expected to be passed by February will cater for the second phase of the distribution of the $100,000 cash grant.

“And then we can seek to appropriate the balance of the money, we anticipate that it will be about another $30 billion because we think about 600,000 adults you have in the country, or just over that…” the Vice President stated.

The Vice President noted that the government anticipates that in the future, there will be similar grants. As such, he noted that once the government completes the database for the distribution, the future distribution will become easier. Once this initiative is completed, $60 billion would have been placed in the hands of citizens across the country.

($100K payout kicks off in Reg. 9)

($100K payout)