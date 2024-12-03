GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) yesterday officially revealed the national squad for the 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup, set to run from December 12-15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This year’s tournament features 36 teams from across the Americas, and Team Guyana is geared up to leave its mark on the international stage.

Leading the squad is Nikkoloi Smith, who competed in the 2022 AmeriCup in Miami and one of Guyana’s most experienced 3×3 players. Smith’s leadership and scoring ability will be key as he looks to guide the team deep into the tournament.

Joining him is Dominic Vincente, his teammate from Ravens Basketball Club, who will be making his debut on the international 3×3 scene. Vincente’s athleticism and defensive versatility will add another dimension to the team.

The roster is rounded out by Travis Belgrave from Eagles Basketball Club and Harold Adams of the Victory Valley Royals in Linden. Both players bring physicality and international experience, having competed alongside Smith at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey.

Smith, Belgrave, and Vincente also teamed up with Jude Corlette to form Team Renegade, to win GBF National 3×3 Tournament held in July, which is a testament to their chemistry and winning mentality.

GBF Vice President Rawle Toney will serve as the team’s coordinator, handling strategy and logistics to ensure the squad is fully prepared to compete against some of the top 3×3 teams in the region.

Guyana tips off their AmeriCup campaign in the qualifying round on December 12, where they’ll battle against the Cayman Islands, Aruba, and Haiti in Group A.

To secure a spot in the main draw, Guyana must finish atop their group, potentially setting up matchups against tournament heavyweights Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup, now in its fourth edition, is the premier 3×3 basketball event in the Americas and serves as a gateway to elite competitions like the FIBA 3×3 World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Since debuting in 2021, Guyana has steadily built a reputation as a rising force in Caribbean basketball.

In 2022, the team went unbeaten in the qualifiers, only to suffer narrow losses to Canada (17-19) and Mexico (15-16), finishing 11th out of 17 nations with a 3-2 record.

For Team Guyana, the 2024 AmeriCup isn’t just another tournament, it’s an opportunity to raise the country’s basketball profile, earn international respect, and inspire the next generation of players back home.

With 3×3 basketball rapidly gaining popularity worldwide, Guyana’s participation underscores the GBF’s commitment to developing the sport and positioning the nation as a contender in regional and global competitions.

