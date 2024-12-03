Latest update December 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

Dec 03, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) yesterday officially revealed the national squad for the 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup, set to run from December 12-15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This year’s tournament features 36 teams from across the Americas, and Team Guyana is geared up to leave its mark on the international stage.

Leading the squad is Nikkoloi Smith, who competed in the 2022 AmeriCup in Miami and one of Guyana’s most experienced 3×3 players. Smith’s leadership and scoring ability will be key as he looks to guide the team deep into the tournament.

Joining him is Dominic Vincente, his teammate from Ravens Basketball Club, who will be making his debut on the international 3×3 scene. Vincente’s athleticism and defensive versatility will add another dimension to the team.

GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

The roster is rounded out by Travis Belgrave from Eagles Basketball Club and Harold Adams of the Victory Valley Royals in Linden. Both players bring physicality and international experience, having competed alongside Smith at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey.

Smith, Belgrave, and Vincente also teamed up with Jude Corlette to form Team Renegade, to win GBF National 3×3 Tournament held in July, which is a testament to their chemistry and winning mentality.

GBF Vice President Rawle Toney will serve as the team’s coordinator, handling strategy and logistics to ensure the squad is fully prepared to compete against some of the top 3×3 teams in the region.

Guyana tips off their AmeriCup campaign in the qualifying round on December 12, where they’ll battle against the Cayman Islands, Aruba, and Haiti in Group A.

To secure a spot in the main draw, Guyana must finish atop their group, potentially setting up matchups against tournament heavyweights Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup, now in its fourth edition, is the premier 3×3 basketball event in the Americas and serves as a gateway to elite competitions like the FIBA 3×3 World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Since debuting in 2021, Guyana has steadily built a reputation as a rising force in Caribbean basketball.

In 2022, the team went unbeaten in the qualifiers, only to suffer narrow losses to Canada (17-19) and Mexico (15-16), finishing 11th out of 17 nations with a 3-2 record.

For Team Guyana, the 2024 AmeriCup isn’t just another tournament, it’s an opportunity to raise the country’s basketball profile, earn international respect, and inspire the next generation of players back home.

With 3×3 basketball rapidly gaining popularity worldwide, Guyana’s participation underscores the GBF’s commitment to developing the sport and positioning the nation as a contender in regional and global competitions.

(GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rana five-for and enterprising batting put Bangladesh in the driver’s seat

Rana five-for and enterprising batting put Bangladesh in the...

Dec 03, 2024

ESPNcricinfo – Bangladesh’s counter-attacking batting and accurate fast bowling gave them their best day on this West Indies tour so far. At stumps on the third day of the Jamaica Test,...
Read More
ANSA McAL on board with inaugural National Futsal C/ship

ANSA McAL on board with inaugural National Futsal...

Dec 03, 2024

GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup...

Dec 03, 2024

Someash Boyer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Someash Boyer benefits from Project “Cricket...

Dec 03, 2024

Several athletes and coaches aiming to benefit from India’s JAIN University scholarships

Several athletes and coaches aiming to benefit...

Dec 03, 2024

GAPLF congratulates Dominic Tyrell for taking Sportsman of the Year runner-up  

GAPLF congratulates Dominic Tyrell for taking...

Dec 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Morally Right. Legally wrong

    …Peeping Tom Morally Right. Legally wrong Kaieteur News- The situation concerning the disputed parliamentary seat held... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]