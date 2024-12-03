GAPLF congratulates Dominic Tyrell for taking Sportsman of the Year runner-up

Kaieteur Sports- “On behalf of the executive and members of the Powerlifting fraternity, I would like to extend congratulations to Mr. Dominic Tyrrell, who was voted runner-up for the 2023 Sportsman of the Year award at the Awards presentation on Thursday night on the Lawns at Castellani House.”

“Your dedication, discipline, and commitment to the sport have been duly recognised and rewarded.

To the other nominees, Romeo Hunter, Nadina Taharally, the Fesupo and World Masters Championships Teams, special congratulations for keeping the torch alight as you continue to represent the Golden Arrowhead proudly and successfully on the world stage,” stated Guyana Amateur Power Lifting Federation (GAPLF) President Franklin Wilson.

He further noted, “This is the start of bigger things that will come to the sport. The sport has made tremendous strides in the past two years on and off the platform, as we build on the foundation of our determined predecessors who scorched the platform to position us for the successes enjoyed.

The sport of powerlifting has a bright future, and I encourage you all to continue being committed and disciplined in your pursuits.”

“Congratulations and best wishes,” Wilson concluded.

(GAPLF congratulates Dominic Tyrell for taking Sportsman of the Year runner-up )