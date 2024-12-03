Derailment of parliamentary democracy

Dear Editor,

As the twelfth Parliament of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana prepares to enter into its final year, before dissolution in preparation for GRE 2025, there continues to be the derailment of Parliamentary Democracy under the PPP/C and Mr. Manzoor Nadir, MP and Speaker of the National Assembly.

I like many will admit that this has been the worst Parliament in the history of Post-Independence Guyana. The Government on assuming office, through their Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mr. Anil Nandlall, SC boasted of a ‘robust Parliamentary Agenda.’ Well, the facts I am about to present, will truly reveal the PPP/C for who they really are, they cannot and should not be taken seriously. Since the convening of the twelfth Parliament, in September 2020, the following are the PPP/C track record for sittings of the National Assembly; 2020(15), 2021(19); 2022(18); 2023(18) and for 2024 (19 so far), a cumulative of eighty-nine (89) sittings. I guess there will be another sitting or two before the end of year 2024.

As a Member of the National Assembly, I am concerned at the lackadaisical approach by the PPPC’s management of the National Assembly. There are many social issues, including corruption, which have taken center stage, primarily in all sectors; that should be addressed and common ground found in resolving them at the Parliamentary level. Despite amendments were made to the motor vehicle laws on three occasions; fatal accidents have become immune to our society; without any strategic focus or directions from the collective at the National level. Families and loved ones are left in pain and the government appears hapless, to have this scourge addressed.

The Sectoral Committee on Security in the National Assembly is dysfunctional, due to the Government’s (Minister Robeson Benn) failure to convene meetings to discuss security matters. This is no fault of the Opposition, since I can only conclude that the Government’s policy is intentionally to derail Parliamentary Democracy and they are not serious about what is happening in the country. Our nation is under siege, every day a robbery is committed. While penning this letter, I saw a video circulating on Social Media, where bandits conducted a robbery (a second time) on a Chinese Supermarket on Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt. Was anything done to avert a recurrence? Too many illegal guns are in the wrong hands and the authorities, including Minister Robeson Benn have failed to bring perpetrators to justice.

The records of the National Assembly will show from the eighty-nine (89) Sittings of the National Assembly thus far, majority allowed the Government to either table Bills, and Financial Supplementary Papers whenever they are ready to dip their hands into the Consolidated Funds and the Contingency Funds.

Editor, when questions are tabled by Members of the Opposition, many are overtaken by time, when answers are provided, due to the sporadic meetings of the National Assembly. In the eighty-eight sitting, answers were provided to questions put by my fellow colleagues, Mr. David Patterson, MP and Ms. Nima Flue-Bess., MP. The responses provided can only be described as atrocious, cynical and disrespectful to say the least. It is sad to witness the Speaker failures in reprimanding these ministers and have them provide appropriate responses. At times, these responses find their way into the hands of journalists, who must report what is given to them. Sometimes I pity Mr. Nadir, since I recognise that he is in a peculiar position and can only ensure that his Political Masters requests are carried through.

At the last sitting held on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, the behaviours and attitudes displayed by Ministers of Government, particularly Mr. Kwame McKoy were disastrous, distasteful, despicable and unbecoming. However, while the attacks and onslaught were meted out to Opposition Members, Speaker Nadir, in my view deliberately allowed the Government members to get away without any form of discipline. But, when an Opposition Member makes reference to ‘Corruption,’ or attempt to get the Speaker’s attention, he goes the extra mile to call on that member to withdraw. There is no justice, impartiality and fairness from the Speaker. He operates as though children are seated in the house of assembly.

During the consideration of Financial Papers 1 and 2, on August 9, 2024, I requested information from Mr. Zulifkar Mustapha, MP and Minister of Agriculture on the benefits of the new Chief Executive Officer of GUYSCO, Mr. Paul Cheong, who was appointed sometime in July 2024. At that time, Mr. Mustapha was reluctant in providing the information on the floor and committed to have information submitted to the Clerk of the National Assembly for circulation. It is disappointing for me to inform your readers that after three months, the information is yet to be provided to the Office of the Clerk, despite being sent several reminders. I can only conclude that there is something to hide by Mr. Mustapha and his government.

Mr. Mustapha must be reminded that the money being used to effect salary payments and benefits to Mr. Paul Cheong is funded by TAXPAYERS; and Members of the Opposition have ALL rights and privilege to seek information on public officers.

Editor, since the answers have not been provided and Mr. Mustapha has not responded to my official letter of reminder to the Clerk of the National Assembly, I am publicly calling on him to set aside time from his busy schedule, which I assume is preoccupied with both public and private affairs and respond to the following questions:

What is the current salary of Mr. Paul Cheong, CEO, GUYSCO What are the monthly benefits and allowances being paid to Mr. Paul Cheong? What are the contractual engagements between Mr. Paul Cheong and GUYSCO as Chief Executive Officer? What were the salary, benefits and allowances paid to former Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sasenarine Singh during his engagements with GIYSCO?

Finally, I look forward to reading Mr. Mustapha responses to my questions above. The Government frequently boasts of being transparent and accountable when it comes to TAXPAYERS’ monies, I therefore called on him to exercise both publicly.

Yours sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP

(Derailment of parliamentary democracy)