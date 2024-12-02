PAHO launches Better with PrEP campaign

Kaieteur News- In the context of World AIDS Day, which was observed on Sunday, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) launched the “Better with PrEP” campaign, with the goal of expanding access to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The campaign, which places human rights at the center of the HIV response, seeks to reduce stigma and promote HIV prevention in populations at higher risk of acquiring it. In a press release PAHO said, World AIDS Day is an opportunity to reflect on the progress and challenges of the HIV response. In Latin America, the number of AIDS-related deaths decreased by 28% between 2010 and 2023, while in the Caribbean the reduction has been 57%. However, new HIV infections have shown different trends during this period: in Latin America, new cases increased by 9%, reaching approximately 120,000 infections in 2023, while in the Caribbean, infections decreased by 22%, totaling 15,000 cases.

“The increase in new HIV infections since 2010 in Latin America, especially in key populations such as men who have sex with men, transgender women, and sex workers, shows us that we cannot let our guard down,” Jarbas Barbosa, Director of PAHO said, emphasizing the urgent need to implement more accessible and effective prevention strategies.

The “Better with PrEP” campaign seeks to increase awareness of PrEP, a highly effective medication for preventing HIV when taken consistently. While this preventive intervention is proving to be crucial for controlling HIV in the region, its adoption remains limited. At the end of 2024, 24 of 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean had adopted PrEP as a public health policy, and while more than 160,000 people benefit from its use, efforts continue to reach the goal of 2.3 million in the region. “Today, we call on all countries in the region to transform the reality of HIV with inclusive and expanded PrEP policies. The elimination of HIV is possible, but only if we act with courage and commitment,” added Dr. Barbosa.

In an effort to reach populations at higher risk, PAHO has strengthened its collaboration with Grindr, the social network aimed at the LGBTQI+ community. This alliance will permit the dissemination of key information about PrEP and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) through the application, which has millions of users in Latin America and the Caribbean. PrEP, recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2015, is a preventive option for people who do not live with HIV but are at significant risk of contracting it. By taking a daily pill, the risk of contracting HIV during unprotected exposure can be reduced by more than 90%.

The “Better with PrEP” campaign uses a vibrant aesthetic inspired by the pop culture of the 90s, designed to connect with communities most affected by HIV. The campaign design incorporates visual elements such as graffiti patterns, cassette tapes, and vintage CD textures to convey a message of empowerment and solidarity. In addition, striking animations and educational messages about PrEP, HIV, syphilis, and mpox are used, adapted for dissemination on social networks. The purpose is to reduce stigma around PrEP and increase its adoption, promoting its use as one of the best ways to protect against HIV, along with the use of condoms and regular testing.

The pathway to end of HIV

World AIDS Day is a reminder that much remains to be done to end HIV in the region. PAHO reiterates its commitment to universal access to health and to the implementation of combined prevention, which includes PrEP, PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), condoms, and testing. “HIV remains a public health problem in our region, but we can change the course of the epidemic if we integrate prevention into primary health care. PrEP is a key tool in this fight, and we must ensure that everyone, especially those at highest risk, have equitable and non-discriminatory access to it,” emphasized Sylvain Aldighieri, Director of the Department of Prevention, Control and Elimination of Transmissible Diseases at PAHO. HIV/AIDS is one of the more than 30 communicable diseases and related conditions that PAHO seeks to eliminate by 2030 as part of its Elimination Initiative.

