Latest update December 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GFF celebrates the successful completion of Georgetown Girls’ Football Festival

Dec 02, 2024 Sports

(GFF) – On Saturday, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) concluded the Georgetown Girls’ Football Festival, an exciting event that brought together aspiring female footballers aged 10-12 from various schools. The festival, held at the National Training Centre (NTC), Providence, showcased the growing enthusiasm for the sport among young girls and highlighted exceptional talent from participating schools, including Marian Academy, Christ Church Secondary, Richard Ishmael Secondary, St. John’s College, and North Georgetown Secondary.

The festival featured a series of competitive fixtures, with each team displaying their skill and determination on the pitch. In the opening match, Marian Academy faced Richard Ishmael Secondary. Marian Academy secured a commanding 12-0 victory, with Ashley Walton leading the scoring with four goals, supported by Haley Haberkorn with one goal and Kaleigh Todd contributing seven goals.

GFF celebrates the successful completion of Georgetown Girls’ Football Festival

Christ Church’s goal scorers (from left): Kaley Jack, Lehana Thomas and Thais King

Christ Church Secondary took on North Georgetown Secondary in their first match and claimed a 7-0 win. Goals were scored by Kaley Jack (4), Lehana Thomas (2), and Thais King (1).

In a later fixture, Christ Church Secondary went head-to-head with St. John’s College, emerging victorious with a 6-1 result. Kaley Jack delivered a standout performance, scoring all six goals for Christ Church, while St. John’s College managed to get on the scoreboard with a goal from Rahnia David.

The GFF is committed to fostering grassroots football and providing opportunities for young girls to develop their skills and acknowledges that events like this are pivotal in creating a pathway for the next generation of female footballers in Guyana.

The Federation extends its gratitude to all participating teams, coaches, and supporters for their enthusiasm and dedication and will remain committed to nurturing the sport at every level, ensuring that football becomes a unifying force and a platform for excellence in Guyana.

(GFF celebrates the successful completion of Georgetown Girls’ Football Festival)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Wharton’s brilliance propels Chase’s Academic to another Republic Bank U18 title

Wharton’s brilliance propels Chase’s Academic to another Republic...

Dec 02, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- Chase’s Academic Foundation reaffirmed their dominance in the Republic Bank eight-team Under-18 Football League by storming to an emphatic 8-1 victory over Dolphin Secondary in the...
Read More
Seales’ 4 for 5 gives West Indies control as Bangladesh fold for 164

Seales’ 4 for 5 gives West Indies control...

Dec 02, 2024

WARRIORS BOUNCE BACK AGAINST HAMPSHIRE

WARRIORS BOUNCE BACK AGAINST HAMPSHIRE

Dec 02, 2024

Victoria go top with second win

Victoria go top with second win

Dec 02, 2024

GFF and Namilco officially launch Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

GFF and Namilco officially launch Maid Marian...

Dec 02, 2024

GFF celebrates the successful completion of Georgetown Girls’ Football Festival

GFF celebrates the successful completion of...

Dec 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]