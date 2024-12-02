(GFF celebrates the successful completion of Georgetown Girls’ Football Festival)

Latest update December 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM
Dec 02, 2024 Sports
(GFF) – On Saturday, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) concluded the Georgetown Girls’ Football Festival, an exciting event that brought together aspiring female footballers aged 10-12 from various schools. The festival, held at the National Training Centre (NTC), Providence, showcased the growing enthusiasm for the sport among young girls and highlighted exceptional talent from participating schools, including Marian Academy, Christ Church Secondary, Richard Ishmael Secondary, St. John’s College, and North Georgetown Secondary.
The festival featured a series of competitive fixtures, with each team displaying their skill and determination on the pitch. In the opening match, Marian Academy faced Richard Ishmael Secondary. Marian Academy secured a commanding 12-0 victory, with Ashley Walton leading the scoring with four goals, supported by Haley Haberkorn with one goal and Kaleigh Todd contributing seven goals.
Christ Church Secondary took on North Georgetown Secondary in their first match and claimed a 7-0 win. Goals were scored by Kaley Jack (4), Lehana Thomas (2), and Thais King (1).
In a later fixture, Christ Church Secondary went head-to-head with St. John’s College, emerging victorious with a 6-1 result. Kaley Jack delivered a standout performance, scoring all six goals for Christ Church, while St. John’s College managed to get on the scoreboard with a goal from Rahnia David.
The GFF is committed to fostering grassroots football and providing opportunities for young girls to develop their skills and acknowledges that events like this are pivotal in creating a pathway for the next generation of female footballers in Guyana.
The Federation extends its gratitude to all participating teams, coaches, and supporters for their enthusiasm and dedication and will remain committed to nurturing the sport at every level, ensuring that football becomes a unifying force and a platform for excellence in Guyana.
