$13.8M Moco Moco Nursery School commissioned

Dec 02, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- In a landmark development for early childhood education in hinterland communities, the Ministry of Education officially inaugurated the Moco Moco Nursery School on Saturday at Moco Moco, Region Nine.

The new facility was constructed at a cost of $13,821,020. The school boasts modern classrooms, age-appropriate furniture, a playground, and essential amenities designed to foster a safe and supportive environment for children to thrive academically and socially.

According to a Ministry of Education press release, the commissioning ceremony was graced by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, alongside local leaders, parents, and an enthusiastic community. Minister Manickchand emphasised the pivotal role of early childhood education in establishing a strong foundation for lifelong learning and development.

She commended the final outcome of the project, highlighting that it is one of twelve nursery schools constructed by the government in the region.  “We want to build so that we make sure every child could access a nursery education, every child could access secondary, every child could access primary. And by access, I mean going to the classroom. When we get into the classroom, we still have to make sure they can learn and learn well,” she stated.

Minister Manickchand also stressed the significance of having trained teachers in the region, which now boasts nearly 100% trained teaching staff.  “It’s more likely that your children will get a solid education if we teach your teacher how to teach, and that’s what the Cyril Potter College of Education does. It teaches teachers, not content, but how to teach the content, because you can know a lot of things, but not how to put it over,” she explained.

During her visit, the Minister engaged with students, teachers, and parents, urging them to seize the opportunities provided by the new school. She underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to investing in hinterland education to bridge disparities and promote equal opportunities nationwide.

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand pose with some of the children and other officials of the school  

“I hope you see how much emphasis we place on education. We believe your children are capable of doing everything that every other child is capable of doing. What they need is the opportunity and that you deserve the opportunity and you’ve earned the right to have the same opportunities other children in other regions have,” she added.   The Moco Moco Nursery School is a timely addition to the community, addressing the urgent need for accessible early childhood education. By reducing travel distances and providing a purpose-built facility, the school ensures that young learners can focus on their growth and education.

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s broader efforts to expand access to quality education across hinterland and remote regions. Similar projects are being implemented nationwide, ensuring that every child benefits from Guyana’s educational advancements.

