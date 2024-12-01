Tennis Player of Guyanese descent shines in Barbados Tournament

Barbados – Ava Sanicharan (13), a young promising tennis player with Guyanese roots, recently participated in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Barbados, where her steady performances stood out on a competitive stage.

In the singles draw, Sanicharan faced Trinidad and Tobago’s Shiloh Walker, showing composure and focus to advance into the quarterfinals, 6-1,6-0.

Sanicharan then teamed up with Canadian partner Camille Michel, played a steady game in the doubles draw, overcoming Walker again and Colombian Maria Sanchez with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win in the first round.

Sanicharan, who resides in Canada, made it to the quarter-finals facing the 17-year-old 2nd seed in a grueling contest losing the first set 2-6, bouncing back to take the second 6-1, but fell just short at 7-6 in the decider.

Ava’s connection to Guyana is a point of pride for her family and the wider Caribbean community, as her participation in such events highlights the region’s representation in international tennis. Her quiet determination and passion for the sport serve as an example for other aspiring athletes from Guyana and the Caribbean.

As Ava continues to grow and develop her skills, she remains grounded, taking each opportunity as a step forward in her tennis journey. Her achievements reflect not just her talent but also the support of her family and her dedication to the sport. She is set to be involved in more events in the Caribbean in the coming year, so Guyanese can follow her progress as this 13-year-old seeks to make her mark in the sport.

