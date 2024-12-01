Latest update December 1st, 2024 1:19 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Tennis Player of Guyanese descent shines in Barbados Tournament

Dec 01, 2024 Sports

Tennis Player of Guyanese descent shines in Barbados Tournament

Thirteen-year-old Ava Sanicharan in action during the tournament.

Barbados – Ava Sanicharan (13), a young promising tennis player with Guyanese roots, recently participated in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Barbados, where her steady performances stood out on a competitive stage.

In the singles draw, Sanicharan faced Trinidad and Tobago’s Shiloh Walker, showing composure and focus to advance into the quarterfinals, 6-1,6-0.

Sanicharan then teamed up with Canadian partner Camille Michel, played a steady game in the doubles draw, overcoming Walker again and Colombian Maria Sanchez with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win in the first round.

Sanicharan, who resides in Canada, made it to the quarter-finals facing the 17-year-old 2nd seed in a grueling contest losing the first set 2-6, bouncing back to take the second 6-1, but fell just short at 7-6 in the decider.

Ava’s connection to Guyana is a point of pride for her family and the wider Caribbean community, as her participation in such events highlights the region’s representation in international tennis. Her quiet determination and passion for the sport serve as an example for other aspiring athletes from Guyana and the Caribbean.

As Ava continues to grow and develop her skills, she remains grounded, taking each opportunity as a step forward in her tennis journey. Her achievements reflect not just her talent but also the support of her family and her dedication to the sport. She is set to be involved in more events in the Caribbean in the coming year, so Guyanese can follow her progress as this 13-year-old seeks to make her mark in the sport.

 

(Tennis Player of Guyanese descent shines in Barbados Tournament)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Tennis Player of Guyanese descent shines in Barbados Tournament

Tennis Player of Guyanese descent shines in Barbados Tournament

Dec 01, 2024

Barbados – Ava Sanicharan (13), a young promising tennis player with Guyanese roots, recently participated in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Barbados, where her...
Read More
Police Softball cricket and Family Fun day set for today in Berbice

Police Softball cricket and Family Fun day set...

Dec 01, 2024

Battle for Glory: Petra-MVP Sports Girls U11 Football Championship reaches thrilling Semi-Final Stage

Battle for Glory: Petra-MVP Sports Girls U11...

Nov 30, 2024

Dinar Trading and Forrester’s Concrete solidify support

Dinar Trading and Forrester’s Concrete solidify...

Nov 30, 2024

Linden vs. Georgetown rivalry takes centre stage at GBF Elite 16 Finals

Linden vs. Georgetown rivalry takes centre stage...

Nov 30, 2024

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Tournament heats up ahead of Sunday’s Finale

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Tournament...

Nov 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The Windfall Tax paradox

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- It is a curious feature of the modern age that the more complex our agreements, the more... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]