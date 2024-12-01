(Marian Academy and Waramuri Primary set for exciting showdown in 2024 Girls’ U11 Football C/ship Final)

Latest update December 1st, 2024 4:00 AM
Dec 01, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The stage is set for the grand finale of the Petra Organisation-MVP Sports Girls Under-11 Football Championship, following gripping semifinal matches at the Ministry of Education Ground yesterday. Defending champions Marian Academy and formidable contenders Waramuri Primary booked their spots in the final after decisive victories.
Marian Academy stormed into the final with a commanding 3-0 win over Potaro Primary, who had impressed throughout the 2024 tournament. The defending champions endured a tense first 15 minutes before Ella Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with a spectacular strike.
Building on the momentum, Haley Haberkorn doubled the lead in the 20th minute and sealed the deal with another goal in the 30th. Despite valiant efforts from Potaro’s Reneise Joseph and her team, Marian Academy’s defence held firm, securing a clean sheet and their spot in next weekend title clash.
In the second semifinal, Waramuri Primary overcame a determined St John the Baptist Primary team with a narrow 1-0 victory. The match’s decisive moment came early, as Attai Harris scored in the 8th minute. St John’s attacking line, backed by their animated coach, pressed hard for an equaliser, but Waramuri’s resolute defence stood tall, ensuring their progression to the final.
Earlier in the day, West Ruimveldt Primary cruised past Genesis Primary with a 3-0 victory, thanks to a hat-trick from the outstanding Ariel Farley. Meanwhile, Stella Maris Primary delivered a shocking 2-0 win over Smith Memorial Primary, with goals from Gabreann Thomas in the 3rd minute and Jada Cranmore in the 29th.
The highly anticipated final between Marian Academy and Waramuri Primary will take place next weekend at the same venue, where the 2024 champions will be crowned.
The tournament, which has showcased exceptional young talent, has been made possible through the sponsorship of MVP Sports, Guyana Beverages Inc. (Kool Kidz brand), V&V Distributors (Soft n’ Pretty brand), and support from the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sport, and Education.
(Marian Academy and Waramuri Primary set for exciting showdown in 2024 Girls’ U11 Football C/ship Final)
